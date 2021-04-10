That's why fishing in the right place is key. Not every stretch of water is the same, and factors like water depth and temperature, nearby structure like submerged trees, rocks, or vegetation play big parts in determining whether or not a fish will likely be around.

Fish are like people in that they'll usually go to places where they're comfortable and can get their needs met. That's why I like Poppa Rollos Pizza so much. If they had a fishing pond out back, I might never leave. Fish are the same way. If there's plenty to eat, enough space to move, and some structure nearby, they'll hang around a place.

From the bank looking out across a lake or stream, it's hard to tell how deep the water is from one area to another, but believe me, depths change, and there's plenty going on down there. That's why boats equipped with fish finders give anglers such an advantage over bank fishing. Not only do you have added mobility, but with a fish finder, you can see the depth, temperature, underwater structure, fish indicators, and more data to help you decide when you've found the right spot.