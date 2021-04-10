Outdoors: Wanna fish? Learn the basics

So you don't know much about fishing but you want to give it a shot? Fortunately, you live in an area that offers plenty of places to put some fish on the stringer. Central Texas is rich in lakes, rivers, and ponds, and there are a lot of places with public access.
Plus, thanks to the efforts of our local Texas Parks and Wildlife fisheries biologists, who sample, study, and stock fish into lakes and streams across the area, there'll be plenty of fish available when you toss your bait into the water. It's just a matter of tricking the fish into biting.
There's no shame in not knowing how to do something you never learned to do. I've never learned to fly a plane and I'm not the least bit ashamed to admit that I can't fly an airplane. The same goes for anything else. You don't know something until you learn it, and when it comes to fishing, a lot of folks were never taught.
Learning to catch fish is a long-term process built on some basic knowledge, skills, and equipment, and it's not something you can learn in a single day. Sure, a newcomer can catch more and bigger fish than a seasoned angler once in a while, but that's a matter of luck, and I promise you that over the long term, experience beats luck every time.
With most things — maybe not flying a plane, though — keeping it simple is best. Fish are opportunistic. They're pretty much on the prowl for something to eat at all times, and if something catches their attention, they will probably take a whack at it.
That's why fishing in the right place is key. Not every stretch of water is the same, and factors like water depth and temperature, nearby structure like submerged trees, rocks, or vegetation play big parts in determining whether or not a fish will likely be around.
Fish are like people in that they'll usually go to places where they're comfortable and can get their needs met. That's why I like Poppa Rollos Pizza so much. If they had a fishing pond out back, I might never leave. Fish are the same way. If there's plenty to eat, enough space to move, and some structure nearby, they'll hang around a place.
From the bank looking out across a lake or stream, it's hard to tell how deep the water is from one area to another, but believe me, depths change, and there's plenty going on down there. That's why boats equipped with fish finders give anglers such an advantage over bank fishing. Not only do you have added mobility, but with a fish finder, you can see the depth, temperature, underwater structure, fish indicators, and more data to help you decide when you've found the right spot.
It's usually shallower near the shoreline, and then the further out you go, the deeper it gets. There are exceptions, like where you find bluffs along the waterline, but you can sort of eyeball an area and tell if that's the case. Sometimes, though, the water isn't very deep for a long way out — sometimes, the drop to deeper water is further away than you can cast to from the bank.
That's why a portable depth/fish finder is a good tool to have. It can give you some basic information to let you know if you're in a dead spot or whether there's a better chance fish will be in the area. Some of these models have wired transducers, which are the components that send and receive data, that extend more than 20 feet out, which gives information from areas you need to know about.
Keeping it simple also means using baits that fish prefer to eat. Natural baits are good bets, and these include minnows, worms, grasshoppers, shrimp, chicken livers, and cut pieces of other fish. Artificial baits that mimic the behaviors of prey are also good bets. If you keep some spinnerbaits, diving crankbaits, jigs, and soft plastic baits on hand, you'll have the basics covered.
A YouTube search will yield more results than you need, but you can learn different ways to present these baits and improve your fishing skill set. Sometimes, a twitch-pause-crank retrieval pattern with a crankbait is the one they're looking for, and other times, a straight retrieve works better with the same bait. You'll also find plenty of videos on ways to rig up for different baits, situations and species.
Now that you're ready to go, how the heck do you tie on a hook? Granny knots don't make good fishing knots, but with a little practice, you can master the skill of tying on a hook or lure that won't slip loose when the big one hits. The best one I've found is the Palomar, which is simple and effective — and incorporates a half-Granny in the process.
Even if you've spent tens of thousands of dollars on a boat, gear, and the latest tech gadgets, sometimes you can't buy a bite. Fishing can be frustrating sometimes, and if you're doing it for money, like guides and competitive anglers, it can smack you in the livelihood. But those folks know that slow days are the nature of fishing, and next time will likely be better. Have a backup plan if you show up and the fish don't.
Also, if you're over the age of 16, you'll need a license. These can be bought at any sporting goods store, bait shop, or online. Also make sure to pick up or download a copy of the TPWD Outdoor Annual, which contains all the fish and wildlife regulations in the Lone Star State. The game wardens I've known are good folks, but when it comes to anglers keeping undersized fish or more than the limit allows, they'll bring down the hammer on you.
Sharp ideas
Got a lure that has lasted a long time and caught a lot of fish for you? I've got several like that, and instead of enshrining them in the Lure Hall of Fame, I keep using them and they keep performing.
One thing that keeps them at the top of the rotation is that they're in good physical shape. If a hook gets bent, I carefully shape it back into position with a set of pliers. After I've caught a half dozen fish with my favorite crankbait, I get home and sharpen the hooks to keep it honed and ready for the next strike.
Tuning up your gear takes away worries about line breaks or poor hook-sets, and it results in getting more fish into the grease.
Hits keep coming
Fishing is so good across Central Texas these days that it's hard to figure out which species to chase. White bass are still strong in rivers as their upstream spawning run continues, and several reports of quick limits and good-sized fish came in last week. One angler wasn't trying to catch whites, but since they were biting, he hauled in a limit while crappie fishing.
Crappie are also going strong, and all the ones I've cleaned lately still hadn't spawned out. I haven't caught any really big ones, but there have been some barn-door crappie caught in the past week from Lake Waco.
Fishing visual
Anglers will try just about anything to improve the odds of catching fish, and while fish use other senses to locate prey, most rely at least partly on eyesight. So, some anglers use red-colored hooks to add a visual element to their presentation that mimics bleeding, knowing that predator fish will make an easy meal of an injured fish before chasing others around.