Outdoors: Well-deserved hunting, fishing trips ahead for Bob Lauck

There are two things I'm pretty good at — teaching and the outdoor sports. These two pursuits have not only been sources of my livelihood, but they've put me in touch with some highly-skilled and intelligent people through the years.
Bob Lauck is one of the folks I met as a result of the intermingling of the outdoors and education through his promotion of Waco's Stilwell Retirement Residence annual pancake breakfast fundraiser.
Stilwell is home to retired people from a variety of backgrounds, but most who live there spent their careers teaching, and the pancake breakfast attracts throngs of hungry and generous people together every year to enjoy a great meal, bid on amazing auction items, and get reacquainted with old friends and make some new ones.
Celebrity servers from the fields of entertainment, media, politics, sports, and more work the serving line and dish up as much interesting conversation as delicious food, and the generosity of folks in the outdoor community like pro guide Clay Yadon made significant contributions to the success of the auctions.
I've been helping spread Lauck's word through this column space for the majority of the 20 years I've been writing for the Tribune-Herald, and my daughter Haley and I were honored to work the event since she was just old enough to know how to arrange a place setting on the table.
Her duties evolved as she got older; going from placing and straightening silverware and napkins to refilling water and juice glasses, to dishing out pancakes and slathering on syrup. It helped her understand the value of doing for others, and she developed friendships with good folks like her favorite co-server John Morris, who she grew up listening to on Baylor sports broadcasts.
Lauck's behind-the-scenes presence doesn't do justice to the amount of work he put into organizing and promoting this and many other events. And yes, I used the past tense in that last sentence.
Bob contacted me last week with the news that after 32 years in media, with half of that time spent in the ad agency business, he's retiring to do more of what he loves — including fishing and hunting doves with his sons.
Every time we've spoken through the years, Bob has had a new tale to tell of his outdoor exploits, and I hope he continues to make those memories and share them with us.
Congratulations, Mr. Lauck, and know that your work made a difference in ways you might never hear about. Donate all your neckties to charity, buy a few new fishing rods, and send pictures of all the big ones you catch.
Armadillos smarter than they look
Texas has claim to a lot of famous and infamous characters, along with myths and legends that seem bigger than life, but none are more noteworthy and hideous looking than our state mammal, the armadillo.
I think Willie had something to do with bringing attention and fame to the armadillo back in the 70's, and I believe Lone Star Beer tied into the story somehow, but no matter what, this ugly little ball of armor is one of our state's ambassadors.
Truth be told, the armadillo is an impressive animal. It has been around since the days of the dinosaur, and although it doesn't see very well, its sense of smell and ability to wrap itself into a protective armor-like ball provides an adequate enough defense I guess. I mean, raise your hand if YOUR species has been around for more than 35 million years. I didn't think so.
Granted, they're not pretty, don't have much of a personality, and can carry leprosy, but they have some talents that are impressive. They can burrow with the best of them, and a lot of other animals use abandoned armadillo dugouts as homes. If you've ever had armadillos in your yard or garden, you know how hard they work, and if you've ever surprised one, you know how high they can jump and how fast they can run — even if they do crash into a lot of trees and other things.
I've known some people who like the taste of armadillo meat, but those people are outnumbered by the people I've met who have flown in space, which is three. However, back during the Great Depression, when people didn't have the luxury of being finicky eaters, armadillo dinners were more common. They were called "Hoover hogs" because people substituted armadillo meat in pork recipes.
Another impressive thing about dillos is that they can make it across a river by walking on the bottom — underwater — from one side of the stream to the other. They can also swallow air and trap air bubbles between the plates of their shells to make themselves more buoyant. Let's see a bobcat or coyote try that. They can't, and that's probably why they lost the State Mammal election to the armadillo.