Outdoors: Well-deserved hunting, fishing trips ahead for Bob Lauck

I think Willie had something to do with bringing attention and fame to the armadillo back in the 70's, and I believe Lone Star Beer tied into the story somehow, but no matter what, this ugly little ball of armor is one of our state's ambassadors.

Truth be told, the armadillo is an impressive animal. It has been around since the days of the dinosaur, and although it doesn't see very well, its sense of smell and ability to wrap itself into a protective armor-like ball provides an adequate enough defense I guess. I mean, raise your hand if YOUR species has been around for more than 35 million years. I didn't think so.

Granted, they're not pretty, don't have much of a personality, and can carry leprosy, but they have some talents that are impressive. They can burrow with the best of them, and a lot of other animals use abandoned armadillo dugouts as homes. If you've ever had armadillos in your yard or garden, you know how hard they work, and if you've ever surprised one, you know how high they can jump and how fast they can run — even if they do crash into a lot of trees and other things.