Outdoors: Wet and wild fishing on Centex lakes

You’d be as likely to find a Blockbuster Video open as an area boat ramp this weekend, and as we make our way into the second week of summer, it looks like we’ll have more rain coming through Central Texas to add to the high water levels in area lakes and streams.
But it likely won’t be long before the typical summer weather pattern of hot and dry settles in, so enjoy the mild weather while you can. Average temperatures for this time of year are about 90 degrees, and with recent highs not even hitting 80, it’s sort of a relief – and definitely less of a toll on electric bills.
Almost every Lake Waco park is either partially or fully closed, and even when the wet weather moves on, the high waters will remain. Depending on a number of factors, it might take a while for things to get back to normal.
Getting all that floodwater out isn’t as easy as it might seem. With the ground being saturated, very little water can percolate down into the soil, and opening the floodgates has to be done with a lot of factors in mind.
Mike Champagne with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says when water levels range from 427-462 feet, it’s managed by the City of Waco through the Brazos River Authority for water supply, but once the water level exceeds pool level (462 feet for Lake Waco), it’s considered floodwater and is managed by the Corps.
“The goal is to keep the lake at conservation pool to have the maximum amount of storage possible for future rain events, especially as we enter hurricane season,” he said. “As far as when and how much water is released, we work with our Ft. Worth District Water Management Branch to calculate releases based on current lake levels, inflows, and downstream flows on the Brazos.”
With Waco, Whitney and Aquilla all releasing into the Brazos River, levels and inflows of all those lakes have to be considered when determining how much water gets released from each.
Even after the weather clears and warms, previously-flooded roads and facilities will need extra time to completely dry out. Roads that have been submerged require time to thoroughly dry, all the way through the base, to avoid costly damage.
As of Saturday afternoon, Lake Waco was six feet high and rising, and the engineers are releasing over a thousand cubic feet of water per second through the dam gates.
Just because multiple parks and boat ramps are closed at Centex lakes doesn’t mean that the lakes are closed. If you can manage to launch a boat or kayak, or hoof it to the shoreline, you can catch all the fish the law allows. Just be careful of floating debris, as well as hidden dangers below the surface.
Fishin’, not cussin’
Catfishing legend Danny King (Danny King’s Catfish Punch Bait) doesn’t worry about high water and closed ramps keeping his boat in the garage, because he’s got a few old-style tricks in his bag.
“Folks, you don’t need to be in a boat to get to where the fish are,” he said. “They’re all over the place in the flooded grass and weed lines, wheat fields, and trees, eating bugs, worms, weeds, seeds, and anything else they can find.”
He said if you find flooded mulberry or other trees dropping berries or fruit into the water, you’ll find fish underneath them, too.
“So quit cussing the flood waters; go hit the banks and catch some fish,” he said.
Be careful out there
We’re not even a full week into June and a number of water-related tragedies have already taken place in our area and across the state. Even if you’re a strong swimmer, a cramp or injury can render that skill useless and cause you to drown.
With more landlubbers packing up and heading to the beach this summer, it’s good to brush up on saltwater safety as well. Warning systems are in place in the form of flags that indicate beach conditions and alerts, but most people, when they make that turn off of the paved road on to the sandy beach road, don’t pay attention to those indicators.
Plus, there are so many flags along the beach anyway – on cabanas and carts – that a single yellow or red warning flag likely won’t catch the eye of a tourist. That’s why Corpus Christi Beach Rescue has implemented a service that will alert visitors along the Texas shore to coastal conditions. This service will alert folks in the same way as the Amber Alert does, and will link to details on specific conditions and recommendations.
Rip currents are a particularly tricky beach phenomenon that are dangerous and can be deadly if not avoided or navigated properly. Make sure you and your companions learn to identify them and know how to get free if caught in one.
Whether you’re at the creek or at the beach, most water deaths can be prevented by wearing a Coast Guard-approved personal floatation device. Even if you’re unconscious, they’ll keep your head above water until you’re rescued.
Beach carts
Taking precautions doesn’t mean you can’t have fun at the beach – it means you can have fun without worrying, and one of the best ways to enjoy a day on the sand is to cruise the shore on a beach cart.
If you’ve driven a golf cart, then you’ve driven a beach cart, and they’re so easy to drive that a kid can do it. However, the rules of the beach are the same as the rules of the road, including license requirements and alcohol and other considerations.
Going to the beach is a tradition for a lot of folks, including my family, and one mainstay of our trips to the salty shore has been to stay in the same Port Aransas motel every time we go. However, our go-to place has been converted into apartments, and is no longer available for short-term stays, but owner Darcy Trett has opened a new beach cart business (1ststopcarts.com) that offers the same locally-owned style and attitude that have made his other businesses turn to gold.
Trett offers a variety of carts to fit your group’s size, purposes, and other needs, and has pricing for daily or extended times. He and his crew also service and repair carts. For more information, visit the website or call 361-332-8591. Tell ‘em Todd sent you.