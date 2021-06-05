Outdoors: Wet and wild fishing on Centex lakes

You’d be as likely to find a Blockbuster Video open as an area boat ramp this weekend, and as we make our way into the second week of summer, it looks like we’ll have more rain coming through Central Texas to add to the high water levels in area lakes and streams.

But it likely won’t be long before the typical summer weather pattern of hot and dry settles in, so enjoy the mild weather while you can. Average temperatures for this time of year are about 90 degrees, and with recent highs not even hitting 80, it’s sort of a relief – and definitely less of a toll on electric bills.

Almost every Lake Waco park is either partially or fully closed, and even when the wet weather moves on, the high waters will remain. Depending on a number of factors, it might take a while for things to get back to normal.

Getting all that floodwater out isn’t as easy as it might seem. With the ground being saturated, very little water can percolate down into the soil, and opening the floodgates has to be done with a lot of factors in mind.