Outdoors: When deer start looking for dears

Whether you believe in Santa or not, you’re likely to start seeing deer flying across roadways in the next few weeks. But these deer won’t have sleigh bells on. They’re heading out into the night with romance on their minds.
The rut, otherwise known as mating season, starts to kick in when daylight hours shorten, and as we move further into fall, rutting white-tailed deer will be more actively following one of their basic drives – making babies.
During the rut, deer get tunnel vision, and their naturally wary nature gives way to a stronger force. They’ll be seen standing in and running across roads and highways, completely oblivious to oncoming danger. According to insurance industry research, nearly half of automobile-deer accidents take place from October through December.
In Central Texas, the pre-rut is on, according to wildlife biologist Josh Sears. “We’ve officially made it through the summer and the recent change in the weather and seasons have officially kicked off the pre-cursor to the white-tailed deer rut,” he said.
Sears says that hunting the pre-rut can be the most enjoyable and exciting time to be in the woods. “The deer activity increases dramatically with their hopes of ultimately finding a breeding partner. This translates to more visual sightings in the field, and in most cases, the big bucks start getting active, letting their guard down, and giving hunters an optimal advantage for punching a tag.”
During this phase, bucks are making scrapes and leaving other signs for females to show that they’re ready to breed, and each mark indicates their identity and rank, and how dominant they are in a given area.
“The science behind these marks is all based on smell,” says Sears, adding that the odor from the deer urine and multiple glands that are left at the scrapes lets females know when they’ve found their guy when they encounter him.
Bucks are also working out to prepare for territorial battles, rubbing against small trees to increase muscle mass for fighting other males in the area. “Their antlers turn dark and almost look antique in appearance from the sap that’s released from trees,” Sears said, “and the increased muscle mass to the neck and shoulder area will serve to intimidate subordinate bucks, so the only real fights take place between mature bucks, and those sometimes result in death.”
When the actual breeding period sets in, bucks typically shut their minds off to everything but the pursuit of making babies. Sears says some males won’t eat for weeks, relying solely on the fat reserves they’ve built up to use as energy for fighting and breeding.
So the already lean meat of a rutting buck is going to be even leaner because of the lack of caloric intake, and there’s an increased chance that antlers may be broken off due to the intensive fighting, so the pre-rut phase is the favorite time to loose the arrow or pull the trigger for many hunters.
As my late friend Billy Joe Shaver once wrote, “Moving’s the closest thing to being free”, and that applies to deer as well as to Willie. During the rut, white-tailed bucks are on the move like no other time of year, and will stray out of their home ranges in search of that perfect doe, which is the primary reason that nearly half of deer-related vehicle crashes take place in just a three month period each year.
These boots are made for dry feet
There are 12 days of Christmas, and none of them are in November, but that won’t stop shopping season from ramping up. If you’re looking for a gift for a hunter or angler, it’s hard to beat a pair of insulated, waterproof boots.
Whether you’re in the woods or on the water, you’re likely to get your feet wet from time to time. During the summer, that’s more of a relief than a problem, but this time of year, having wet feet can be uncomfortable and even unhealthy, and can mean the difference between coming home with a nice fish or game dinner and sitting in a vehicle with the heater blasting to ward off hypothermia.
If you get skunked
If your only experience with smelling a skunk is driving past a squashed one on the highway, then you’ve never truly experienced the full force of a skunk.
The first time I got the brunt of an angry skunk was during a walk through a field with my dogs. There was a brush pile that one of the dogs got really interested in, and as I approached, I saw her head stuck into the brambles with her tail wagging wildly.
Then her tail stopped. Then she backed out as quickly as she could, shaking her head and sneezing uncontrollably. Then I smelled that smell.
An up-close experience with skunk spray isn’t as much about how it smells as how it feels. I’ve never been sprayed with tear gas or pepper spray, but I imagine it’s got a lot in common with what my dog and I went through that day. The acrid, burning smell is something I won’t ever forget. It was like somebody lit a skunk on fire and shoved it up my nose.
I’ve heard of and tried a number of skunk remedies over the years, but the one that works every time is a recipe of ingredients that most people have around the house all the time. Clip this out and hope you never need to use it:
1 quart hydrogen peroxide
¼ cup baking soda
2 teaspoons of dish soap
Mix the ingredients together in a pitcher or bowl just before applying to your dog. Pour the mixture on and rub it in thoroughly, avoiding getting it into the eyes or mouth. Wait 10 minutes (it’ll be a long 10 minutes) and then rinse thoroughly before drying.
It usually neutralizes the skunk’s oil after the first treatment, but sometimes, a second bath is needed to completely eliminate the smell.
Save that tomato juice for the Bloody Mary you’ll need after it’s over.