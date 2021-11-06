Outdoors: When deer start looking for dears

As my late friend Billy Joe Shaver once wrote, “Moving’s the closest thing to being free”, and that applies to deer as well as to Willie. During the rut, white-tailed bucks are on the move like no other time of year, and will stray out of their home ranges in search of that perfect doe, which is the primary reason that nearly half of deer-related vehicle crashes take place in just a three month period each year.

These boots are made for dry feet

There are 12 days of Christmas, and none of them are in November, but that won’t stop shopping season from ramping up. If you’re looking for a gift for a hunter or angler, it’s hard to beat a pair of insulated, waterproof boots.

Whether you’re in the woods or on the water, you’re likely to get your feet wet from time to time. During the summer, that’s more of a relief than a problem, but this time of year, having wet feet can be uncomfortable and even unhealthy, and can mean the difference between coming home with a nice fish or game dinner and sitting in a vehicle with the heater blasting to ward off hypothermia.

If you get skunked

If your only experience with smelling a skunk is driving past a squashed one on the highway, then you’ve never truly experienced the full force of a skunk.