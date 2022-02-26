Outdoors: White bass coming soon to a river near you

There aren't many things that make me happy to wake up for at 4 a.m., but fishing is one of them, and with conditions improving as Central Texas sets up for the spring spawning seasons, I imagine the lines at local donut shops will be getting crowded a lot earlier.

Warming temperatures and the promise of much-needed rainfall in the forecast are key ingredients to turning on the spawn. We're still significantly short in terms of overall rainfall, but as things fall into place for the white bass, crappie, largemouth bass, and striper spawns, a little infusion of rain might be enough to get things going.

Lake Waco is currently more than 4 feet below normal level, and a lot of areas where we'd normally find largemouth bass and crappie setting up beds are not even under water. If you fished the lake before the 7-foot pool rise in 2003, you can probably fall back to some of your old honey holes to find good fishing.

The white bass spawning run typically moves northward from the coastal region during February, and some good reports from Austin-area anglers last week, along with the beginnings of positive signs around Centex streams, indicate that Waco is next in line.