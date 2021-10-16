Outdoors: You can’t see the sunrise if you’re not looking

Almost everybody has some kind of cellular device these days, and even a flip phone can distract you long enough to miss something amazing that’s happening right in front of you.

Don’t get me wrong, I keep my phone nearby almost all the time. I use it to find out stuff that I can’t figure out, check the weather radar to make sure I’m not going to be caught in a storm, take pictures and videos of my latest big bass, listen to my favorite songs, and to keep in touch with friends and family.

But despite all the things I like about having that technological power, I still prefer to look around at my surroundings instead of staring at a screen, and Central Texas offers amazing things to look at — usually within a few minutes’ drive from wherever you are.

Lake Waco is home to a wide variety of fish and wildlife, including both predator and prey species that interact daily, but a lot of people don’t take the time to slow down and look around long enough to see it. It’s not like going to the zoo, where the animals are put out into the exhibits every day for folks to walk by and look at. To see real life-and-death encounters and other National Geographic moments, you have to be out there and focusing on what’s around you.