Playground goes big time; 3-on-3 hoops hits the Olympics

In at least one way, 3-on-3 is fitting the bill perfectly. The game invented and perfected in the United States does not have a U.S. team on the men's side of the eight-team Olympic bracket. It does have a women's team from Mongolia.

It does not have fans, at least not in Tokyo, where they are not allowed in because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It does have DJs. They were in the house all day, spinning records — Daft Punk, Kanye West and more — for the empty stands that, someday, will be full again.

The games take place on a gray court situated under a cone-shaped canopy that covers the middle of an arena built to seat 7,100. Even in the shade, the heat index cracked 90 degrees (32 Celsius) on a sweltering afternoon near Tokyo Bay.

“I've said they call it ‘streetball’ only because of the environment,” said USA center Stefanie Dolson, a former UConn star who was the sixth pick in the 2014 WNBA draft.

“They have music playing. There's a commentator on the sound system saying ”Big Mama Stef!' You're outside and the weather can play a factor. It's streetball in that way."