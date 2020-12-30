Brice Cherry: A Dallas Cowboys question to stick in your think tank

A more compelling case for the tank-top look would be the Houston Astros of the same era. They pinched pennies from a payroll perspective at the start of the 2010s, and it led to three straight 100-loss seasons and dwindling fan interest. One Astros game in 2013 famously drew a 0.0 Nielsen rating in the Houston area.

But all the losing helped then-GM Jeff Luhnow replenish Houston’s farm system. It helped the Astros add future stars like Carlos Correa, Lance McCullers and Alex Bregman. And in 2017, it paid off handsomely with the franchise’s first World Series championship. (You can fairly charge the Astros with stealing signs on the way to that title, but the talent upgrade was still apparent, trash can or no trash can.)

Which brings us back to the Cowboys. Dallas expected to contend this year. But Dak Prescott mangled his ankle, Ezekiel Elliott regressed, and the Allas Efense (no D deserved in either word) couldn’t stop anyone. Through Week 9, the Cowboys were 2-7, and the two wins came by a combined four points.

But, again, the Cowboys’ place in the lowly NFC Least and a recent three-game winning streak has Dallas in position for a playoff spot. They’ll need a win and some help, as they require the Eagles to beat the mascot-less Washington Football Team. If both things happen, the Cowboys would be playoff-bound at 7-9.