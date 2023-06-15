When you walk into Globe Life Field, a booming voice roars from the sound system: “Welcome to the home of the Texas Rangers, seven-time AL West champions and two-time American League champions.”

You take a few steps and do the math: Well they’ve been in Arlington since 1972, so that breaks down to a division title every seven years and change, and two AL championships in just over half a century.

Meanwhile the Rangers’ AL West neighbors to the south won World Series in 2017 and 2022.

Being a Texas Rangers fan takes perseverance and belief beyond reasonable bounds.

Some years they’ll make a run at the pennant by spending a lot of money to bring in high-priced talent to complement young players who have risen through the system. Other years, they’re content to stay in rebuilding mode and let the farm hands get a taste of the majors.

After reaching the World Series in 2010-11 and winning two more AL West titles in 2015-16, the Rangers suffered through six straight losing seasons heading into 2023. The losing years cost both general manager Jon Daniels and Chris Woodward their jobs, but talent was bubbling underneath the surface.

The Rangers have rebuilt their squad through their farm system and good trades while adding All-Star level free agents like shortstop Corey Seager from the Dodgers and second baseman Marcus Semien from the Blue Jays.

Through Wednesday’s games, their 42-27 record was the second best in baseball behind the surging Tampa Bay Rays. Bringing 68-year-old manager Bruce Bochy back to the majors after winning three World Series with the San Francisco Giants looks like a smart move.

That’s an impressive record even without their most highly touted off-season acquisition, former New York Mets two-time Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom.

After just six starts and going 2-0 with a 2.67 ERA for the Rangers, the oft-injured ace is undergoing Tommy John surgery for the second time and isn’t expected back until the middle of the 2024 season.

So can the Rangers fend off the talented Astros and the Shohei Ohtani-driven Los Angeles Angels and win the West?

They’ve certainly got the bats to do it and the pitching is promising.

The Rangers lead the majors with a .272 batting average, 6.2 runs and 5.9 RBIs per game and their 90 homers rank seventh. Power is spread throughout the lineup with nine batters hitting six or more homers with rightfielder Adolis Garcia leading the way with 15.

Three of the top seven RBI leaders in the American League belong to the Rangers, including Garcia with 54, Semien with 53 and catcher Jonah Heim with 46. Semien leads the AL with 58 runs scored followed by Garcia and rookie third baseman Josh Jung with 53 and first baseman Nathaniel Lowe with 46.

The only reason Seager isn’t right there with them is because he’s been limited to 36 games after suffering a hamstring injury in April. He’s come back strong with a .357 batting average, nine homers and 36 RBIs in just 36 games.

Of course, the Rangers have put together a lot of powerful hitting lineups throughout the history. Their Achilles’ heel has often been pitching, but so far Texas’ staff has produced numbers better than expected.

Nathan Eovaldi (9-2, 2.49 ERA) and Jon Gray (6-2, 2.32) have given the Rangers ace-like numbers at the top of the rotation. Andrew Heaney (4-4, 4.05) and Martin Perez (6-2, 4.67) have been solid while Dane Dunning looks like a promising fifth starter (5-1, 2.67) after spending time in the bullpen. Former Baylor pitcher Cody Bradford has looked more comfortable in each of his three starts following his call-up from the minors.

The bullpen has been shaky at times but middle reliever Josh Sborz (3-2, 3.16) has been reliable and closer Will Smith has collected 11 saves in 12 opportunities. But don’t be surprised if the Rangers trade for some more arms if they stay in contention.

One of the old arguments against the Rangers’ previous ballparks was that pitching staffs wore down in the oppressive summer heat. Well they can’t use that excuse any more since they play in air conditioning at Globe Life Field, which probably won’t exercise the retractable roof option again until late September.

As much as I loved the architecture of Globe Life Park, the Rangers’ home from 1994-2019, I must say the new ballpark is a lot more comfortable when it’s 100 degrees outside. I didn’t sweat a bit watching the Rangers’ 6-3 win over the Angels on Wednesday night as I took full advantage of dollar hot dog night.

Now that I’m a senior citizen, I won’t think twice about attending an afternoon game like I did in the past. As long as I can get an Uber to drop me off at the entrance to avoid walking across the hot parking lot.