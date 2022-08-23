Kickoff Luncheon: Cowboys’ Too Tall never short on talent and versatility

Growing up on a farm in Tennessee, Ed Jones was a Golden Gloves boxer and a basketball player who wanted to be a pro baseball player.

Jones was a good enough first baseman out of Jackson’s Merry High School to draw attention from the Cincinnati Reds. Seeing a bigger picture, his mother put the brakes on her son signing a pro baseball contract even though he would have loved to purchase a new car.

“I’ll never forget they came out with a fastback Mustang,” Jones said. “I told my mom that I can afford my own Mustang. She said go to college and you won’t just be able to afford one for yourself but for anybody who wants it.”

It’s clear that Too Tall was never short on athleticism. But the 6-9 Jones never would have fathomed that he’d become the first overall pick in the 1974 NFL Draft and play 15 years as a defensive end for the Dallas Cowboys.

Jones was the guest speaker in a question and answer format with Baylor broadcaster John Morris at Tuesday’s annual Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce Kick Off Luncheon at the Baylor Club at McLane Stadium.

Playing for America’s Team didn’t even seem like a dream since he said his high school didn’t field a football team.

“I grew up on a farm in Jackson, and our school was so small that we didn’t have enough boys to play football,” Jones said. “I was going to Arizona State to follow in the footsteps of Reggie Jackson to play baseball. But my father passed. My brother in law said you should go to Tennessee State to check on your mama.”

Jones signed as both a football and basketball player with Tennessee State, a historically Black college in Nashville. When he came out for football, the school didn’t have pants long enough to fit him.

“When I finished high school, I was 6-5,” Jones said. “I grew two more inches in college and two more after I joined the Cowboys. I walked into the equipment room (at Tennessee State) and the longest pair of pants hit me above my knees. I was told I was too tall for football, and that’s how I got the nickname.”

Since he had very little football experience, Jones knew he had to work exceptionally hard at Tennessee State to have a shot to play in the NFL. With his size, athleticism and work ethic, he beat the odds and became the first pick in the 1974 draft after the Cowboys completed a trade with the Houston Oilers.

“Our defensive line coach told me to get through college at your height you’ll have to be one of the best conditioned players on the field, and I said OK,” Jones said. “He said if you’re lucky enough to make it to the next level, you will be one of the tallest to ever play the game.”

Playing defensive end, Jones quickly became a force in Tom Landry’s Doomsday Defense, helping the Cowboys reach the Super Bowl three times. Dallas won the 1977 world championship, but Jones had always wanted to try pro boxing, and left the Cowboys following the 1978 season.

“All kids wanted to be like their dad, and he was a big NASCAR and boxing fan, and a blues singer,” Jones said. “After I began boxing, Coach Landry’s secretary sent me a big box with sweatsuits for myself, my sparring partner and manager with the biggest Cowboys logo I’d seen in my life. It really made me respect that organization.”

The Cowboys didn’t want Jones to forget them, and he didn’t as he returned to the NFL in 1980 and delivered the best seasons of his career as he made All-Pro from 1981-83.

Jones continued to be a force on the Cowboys’ defensive line throughout the 1980s, finishing with 57.5 official sacks. The NFL didn’t count sacks until 1982, but he unofficially collected 106 during his 15 seasons.

“Dallas drafted me to play right end, but after my first year, Landry moved me to the left side because I was a better run stopper than (defensive end) Harvey Martin,” Jones said. “If you play team sports, you have to be a team player. You’ve got to sacrifice your position to make someone else better.”

Even in the earliest days of his NFL career, Jones knew football wouldn’t last forever, and thought about life after his retirement.

“Roger Staubach really inspired me,” Jones said. “Roger always left with a suit and tie on, and I asked him where he’s going in this heat? He said ‘Ed, this game is very short lived. One play, your career could be over. They love us here, there are lots of opportunities for you to get involved off the field, and you should get involved in it.’”

Jones has been involved in various business ventures over the years, and has done a podcast with former Cowboys teammate Randy White. Now 71, Jones feels fortunate that he got to play for the Cowboys in the Landry era.

“Teams put a bullseye on our chest because we were America’s team,” Jones said. “If they beat us, it made their season.”

