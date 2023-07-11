The final selections have been made in the 2023 MLB Draft and several names familiar to Central Texas were called on the final days of the event.

Midway alum turned Sam Houston Bearkat Joseph Redfield and former MCC Highlander slugger Cole Fontenelle were drafted by the Angels on day two while former Baylor infielder Tre Richardson, who played this season at TCU, was selected late on day three by St. Louis.

Redfield was drafted in the fourth round as the 111th pick. The outfielder was a two-time all-district selection and second-team all-state performer as a junior at Midway and helped in the Panthers' third-round playoff trip in 2018 as a sophomore.

He spent time at Temple College after high school where he hit .370 and slugged .524 over 88 games. Redfield spent the 2023 season in Huntsville and helped Sam Houston State to a WAC Tournament Championship for a spot in the Baton Rouge Regional.

Redfield hit .398 for the Bearkats, posting 14 home runs, 53 RBIs, 97 hits, 77 runs and 15 stolen bases. The junior entered the transfer portal in June prior to the draft.

Fontenelle was taken by the Angels in the seventh round as the 204th pick after helping the TCU Horned Frogs to a Big 12 Tournament Championship and a trip to the College World Series in Omaha. MCC head coach Tyler Johnson said it wasn't just Fontenelle's talent that made him a draft pick.

“Everybody can talk about the physical toolset, his ability to hit, play defense but the thing is, the guy just loves to play baseball,” Johnson said in a phone call with the Trib. “His infectious energy, his carefreeness in the game is what got him to where he is.”

Fontenelle transferred to MCC after spending his freshman season with Washington. In his lone season with the Highlanders, Fontenelle picked up third-team All-American honors, hitting .381 with 15 homers and 23 doubles.

The Sammamish, Wash., native led TCU with a .352 batting average while bashing 14 home runs and driving in 58 RBIs. He also led the team in doubles with 21 and stolen bases with 20. He finished the season reaching base in 25 straight games.

“We actually played (TCU) this past fall and we like to say we got his hot streak going. He was like 7-for-7 against us,” Johnson said. “We couldn't get him out. But you could see it when he played for us because of how he went about his business and that it was going to translate into playing in big moments.”

Richardson, the former Baylor second baseman turned TCU shortstop, was the 455th overall pick in the 15th round on day three by the Cardinals. Richardson transferred to TCU after three seasons at Baylor where he made 113 starts hitting .295 with 31 doubles, five triples and seven home runs as part of 130 career hits. Richardson tallied 75 runs and 15 stolen bases and was part of the infield duo, along with Jack Pineda, that led the nation in double plays during the 2022 season.

With the Horned Frogs, the Kingswood native started all 68 games in 2023, posting a .311 average with a team-high 84 hits that included 16 doubles, two triples and six bombs while ranking second in RBI with 60. Richardson popped off in TCU's postseason run, earning the Fayetteville Regional MVP after tying former Bears catcher Shea Langeliers in the NCAA postseason record with three home runs and 11 RBIs in the opener against Arkansas. Two of his home runs were grand slams.