 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rathbun's 11-under round leads at Waco Annual Charity Open
0 comments

Rathbun's 11-under round leads at Waco Annual Charity Open

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Disc golf pro Gavin Rathbun withstood a windy day to shoot 11-under par at Brazos Park East and take the opening-round lead at the Waco Annual Charity Open.

Rathbun shot 52 and leads by two strokes over a group of three players — Nikko Locastro, Bradley Williams and Gannon Buhr. Rathbun made his surge on the back nine with a run of five straight birdies.

In the women’s division, California pro Kona Star Panis was the star of the day, shooting a 6-under 61. She caught fire in the middle of her round, tossing in six birdies from baskets No. 6-13. She leads by three strokes over Valerie Mandujano and No. 1-ranked and five-time world champion Paige Pierce.

The tournament continues with the second round Saturday and final round Sunday.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Kim Mulkey remembers Big 12 tournament, NCAA cancellations of 2020

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert