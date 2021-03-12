Rathbun's 11-under round leads at Waco Annual Charity Open

Disc golf pro Gavin Rathbun withstood a windy day to shoot 11-under par at Brazos Park East and take the opening-round lead at the Waco Annual Charity Open.

Rathbun shot 52 and leads by two strokes over a group of three players — Nikko Locastro, Bradley Williams and Gannon Buhr. Rathbun made his surge on the back nine with a run of five straight birdies.

In the women’s division, California pro Kona Star Panis was the star of the day, shooting a 6-under 61. She caught fire in the middle of her round, tossing in six birdies from baskets No. 6-13. She leads by three strokes over Valerie Mandujano and No. 1-ranked and five-time world champion Paige Pierce.

The tournament continues with the second round Saturday and final round Sunday.