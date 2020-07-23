Remembering Texas sports history: Armstrong moves into position for first Tour de France victory

July 24 – In an unlikely series of events, cyclist and Plano native Lance Armstrong became one of the most famous and controversial sports figures ever to come out of Texas.

His life and career trajectory are well known. He overcame testicular cancer in his 20s and then achieved the inspiring feat of winning the Tour de France not just once, but seven consecutive times. However, he was stripped of all of those victories for blood-doping.

On July 24, 1999, though, all of the winning and controversy were still ahead of Armstrong when he won the next-to-last stage of the Tour de France. Armstrong posted a time of 1:08:17 in the Futuroscope time trial for his fourth stage win of that tour.

The time trial victory set up the Texan to cruise to the overall win the next day as he became the second American to win the Tour de France.

This day in Texas sports history is a daily feature by Trib staff writer Chad Conine, adapted from his book “Texas Sports: Unforgettable Stories for Every Day of the Year” (University of Texas Press, 2017).

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.