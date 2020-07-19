Remembering Texas sports history: Bagwell clubs a couple to reach 400 home run mark

July 20 – Jeff Bagwell and Craig Biggio formed the heart of the Houston Astros for the entirety of Bagwell’s 15-year career. They got the job done in different ways with Biggio banging out more than 3,000 hits and Bagwell slamming 449 home runs.

The duo went into the Baseball Hall of Fame just two years apart with Biggio going first in 2015, followed by Bagwell in 2017.

On July 20, 2003, Bagwell reached his greatest statistical milestone as Houston played the Cincinnati Reds at the Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Bagwell hit home runs in the fourth and sixth innings – both of them off of Reds starter Danny Graves – to get to 400 for his career.

The Houston first baseman’s two bombs, plus his sacrifice fly to score Biggio in the first inning, gave him 4 RBIs that day and elevated the Astros to a 6-3 win.

