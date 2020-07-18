Remembering Texas sports history: Cruz stay hot during fabulous run in July 1984

July 19 – For kids that grew up going to Houston Astros games in the 1980s, Jose Cruz defined the ambiance of the Astrodome.

Just the announcer’s call of Jose Cruuuuuuuz was enough to stir the imagination of young baseball fans.

Cruz was an outstanding outfielder. He made the MLB All-Star Game in 1980 and 1985 and claimed a pair of Silver Slugger Awards in 1983 and 1984.

On July 19, 1984, Cruz gave a sparkling performance as he went 3-for-3 with a pair of doubles in the Astros’ 3-2 win over the Montreal Expos.

Cruz was named the National League Player of the Month in July 1984 as he batted .443 with 11 doubles and three home runs.

