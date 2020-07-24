Remembering Texas sports history: Hot Rangers blister Twins

July 25 – In 2011, the Texas Rangers came painfully close to winning the World Series before they were ultimately defeated in seven games by the St. Louis Cardinals.

Despite the spoiled ending, the Rangers enjoyed tremendous success that year. Texas’ 96 regular-season wins remains the most in franchise history. The Rangers constantly fought off the Anaheim Angels and ended up winning the American League West by 10 games.

On July 25, 2011, Texas had the kind of offensively explosive game that highlighted its strength throughout the summer.

The Rangers were hosting the Minnesota Twins at The Ballpark in Arlington when they scored at least three runs in each of the first five innings. Texas starting pitcher Derek Holland, meanwhile, held Minnesota to a single run through its first six at-bats.

All of that paved the way for Texas’ 20-6 victory.

Rangers Michael Young and Ian Kinsler each hit home runs and Elvis Andrus, Josh Hamilton, Mitch Moreland and Endy Chavez joined them in driving in multiple runs.

The lopsided victory capped a run in which Texas won 15 of 18 games, but the Rangers only led the Angels by four games in the A.L. West standings at that point.

This day in Texas sports history is a daily feature by Trib staff writer Chad Conine, adapted from his book “Texas Sports: Unforgettable Stories for Every Day of the Year” (University of Texas Press, 2017).

