Remembering Texas sports history, July 13: Rangers' Pudge hits two bombs at Fenway

July 13 – Texas Rangers catcher Ivan “Pudge” Rodriguez came into the big leagues as a hotshot defensive catcher and developed into an offensive weapon.
That ascent was evident on July 13, 1995, when Rodriguez smacked two home runs over the Green Monster at Fenway Park to help the Rangers beat the Red Sox, 9-8.
Rodriguez’s two homers came at the expense of Texas native Roger Clemens, who also gave up long balls to the Rangers’ Juan Gonzalez and Mike Pagliarulo.
Rodriguez finished the 1995 season with 12 home runs. He hit 20 homers for the first time two years later and finished his 20-year career with 311.
This day in Texas sports history is a daily feature by Trib staff writer Chad Conine, paraphrased from his book “Texas Sports: Unforgettable Stories for Every Day of the Year” (University of Texas Press, 2017).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.