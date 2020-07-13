July 14 – Josh Hamilton played a major role in the Texas Rangers’ back-to-back World Series appearances in 2010 and 2011. He hit a combined 57 home runs and drove in 194 runs in those two campaigns.

But perhaps the defining moment of Hamilton’s career came years earlier on July 14, 2008, during the Major League Baseball All-Star activities at Yankee Stadium.

Hamilton blasted a record 28 home runs in the first round of the Home Run Derby. Throughout Hamilton’s amazing turn at the plate, ESPN announcer Chris Berman repeatedly exclaimed about the length of the home runs being hit. Hamilton hit multiple home runs more than 500 feet.

Josh Hamilton

Rangers outfielder Josh Hamilton watches the flight of a ball during the Major League Baseball All-Star Home Run Derby at Yankee Stadium in New York.

The Yankee Stadium crowd roared throughout the Ranger outfielder’s first round and the announcers speculated that it would be one of the most memorable moments in the history of the famed park.

Ultimately, Hamilton may have worn himself out as his home run total went down after the first round. The Minnesota Twins’ Just Morneau defeated Hamilton in the championship stage, 5 homers to 3.

This day in Texas sports history is a daily feature by Trib staff writer Chad Conine, paraphrased from his book “Texas Sports: Unforgettable Stories for Every Day of the Year” (University of Texas Press, 2017).

Tags

In this Series

Today in Texas sports history: A look back at Lone Star glory

article

Remembering Texas sports history, July 15: Nelson stays hot by winning PGA Championship

article

Remembering Texas sports history, July 14: Hamilton gave New York audience a fantastic show

article

Remembering Texas sports history, July 13: Rangers' Pudge hits two bombs at Fenway

118 updates

Recommended for you

Load comments