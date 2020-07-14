Remembering Texas sports history, July 15: Nelson stays hot by winning PGA Championship

July 15 – Byron Nelson’s streak of victories in 1945 is the stuff of legend, almost up there with Joe DiMaggio’s amazing run of hitting in 56 consecutive games in 1941.

Nelson won the Charlotte Open in mid-March of 1945 and proceeded to best everyone in 11 straight tournaments that he entered.

Along the way, Nelson claimed the final major championship of his legendary career on July 15, 1945, when he faced off with Sam Byrd in the match-play final of the PGA Championships.

The Nelson and Byrd duel was set for 36 holes at Moraine Country Club in Dayton, Ohio. It took 33 of them to decide the match as Nelson claimed a 4 and 3 victory.

Byron Nelson

Ed Dudley, center, president of the PGA, presents Byron Nelson, right, with the PGA Championship trophy as Sam Byrd holds the other arm of the cup at Morraine Country Club in Dayton, Ohio.

The Fort Worth native fell two holes behind Byrd by the end of the first 18 holes. But Nelson came through in the clutch, making three birdies and no bogeys the second time around the Moraine layout. Nelson won the 29th through 32nd holes to help him close out the match.

That marked Nelson’s fifth major championship in eight years. He retired from his career as a regular touring pro in 1946 at the age of 34.

This day in Texas sports history is a daily feature by Trib staff writer Chad Conine, paraphrased from his book “Texas Sports: Unforgettable Stories for Every Day of the Year” (University of Texas Press, 2017).

