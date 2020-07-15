Remembering Texas sports history, July 16: Astros turn team's first triple play

July 16 – The Houston Astros have turned 10 triple plays in franchise history with the most recent coming during the Astros’ 3-2 win over the Detroit Tigers in May of 2015.

The Astros had been playing in the Astrodome for six full seasons before they achieved such a defensive gem for the first time.

On July 16, 1971, the Mets’ Cleon Jones, batting in the top of the third inning, hit a grounder to the wrong spot with two men on base. Houston shortstop Roger Metzger fielded the ball and stepped on second for the first out of the inning. He threw to first baseman Denis Menke to get Jones for the second out, and Menke threw across the diamond where third baseman Doug Rader tagged out Ken Boswell.

That’s 6-3-5 for the triple play in case anyone is scoring at home.

Houston went on to win the game, 9-4, at the Astrodome.

This day in Texas sports history is a daily feature by Trib staff writer Chad Conine, paraphrased from his book “Texas Sports: Unforgettable Stories for Every Day of the Year” (University of Texas Press, 2017).