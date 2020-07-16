Remembering Texas sports history, July 17: Leonard claims major with Royal Troon win

July 17 – Lake Highlands High School and University of Texas alum Justin Leonard was a sort of predecessor for Jordan Spieth coming a few years after him.

Leonard went straight from the Longhorns’ golf program to the PGA Tour and had early success. He posted his first tour victory when he won the 1996 Buick Open after losing in a playoff for the title at the Phoenix Open earlier in the year.

Leonard went on to win 12 times on tour and was a consistent contender in majors, including a pair of second-place finishes in the PGA Championship in 1997 and 2004.

But the Dallas native’s crowning achievement came in 1997 in Scotland.

On July 17, 1997, Leonard started The Open Championship by posting a round of 2-under-par 69 at Royal Troon Golf Club. That was good for a tie for third through 18 holes.

Leonard came on strong in the final round with a 65 to come from five strokes back and posted a 72-hole score of 12-under to win the Claret Jug.

