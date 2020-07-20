You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Remembering Texas sports history, July 21: Boros escapes Palmer heroics to win PGA title
0 comments

Remembering Texas sports history, July 21: Boros escapes Palmer heroics to win PGA title

From the Today in Texas sports history: A look back at Lone Star glory series
Only $3 for 13 weeks
Obit-Arnold Palmer

Arnold Palmer follows through on a shot in the Texas Open in San Antonio. Palmer never won the PGA Championship, but came as close as he ever did at Pecan Valley Golf Club in San Antonio in 1968.

July 21 – Pecan Valley Golf Club in San Antonio closed in 2012 and with it went a piece of Texas golf history.

When the course was open, there was a plaque in the rough on the 18th hole marking the spot where golf legend Arnold Palmer hit an amazing shot in the final round of the 1968 PGA Championship.

On July 21, 1968, Palmer was chasing leader Julius Boros and needed to birdie the 18th hole. But a bad drive put him 230 yards away from the green in the rough.

Palmer responded with an amazingly accurate 3-wood that found the green and settled 12 feet from the hole.

Alas, he missed the putt. Boros posted a final round of 1-under-par 69 to finish the tournament at 1-over and won his third major title. Palmer, who never won the PGA Championship, tied for second with Bob Charles at 2-over.

This day in Texas sports history is a daily feature by Trib staff writer Chad Conine, paraphrased from his book “Texas Sports: Unforgettable Stories for Every Day of the Year” (University of Texas Press, 2017).

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WSSU Choir - Lift Every Voice and Sing - arr. Roland M. Carter

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News