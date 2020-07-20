Remembering Texas sports history, July 21: Boros escapes Palmer heroics to win PGA title

July 21 – Pecan Valley Golf Club in San Antonio closed in 2012 and with it went a piece of Texas golf history.

When the course was open, there was a plaque in the rough on the 18th hole marking the spot where golf legend Arnold Palmer hit an amazing shot in the final round of the 1968 PGA Championship.

On July 21, 1968, Palmer was chasing leader Julius Boros and needed to birdie the 18th hole. But a bad drive put him 230 yards away from the green in the rough.

Palmer responded with an amazingly accurate 3-wood that found the green and settled 12 feet from the hole.

Alas, he missed the putt. Boros posted a final round of 1-under-par 69 to finish the tournament at 1-over and won his third major title. Palmer, who never won the PGA Championship, tied for second with Bob Charles at 2-over.

This day in Texas sports history is a daily feature by Trib staff writer Chad Conine, paraphrased from his book “Texas Sports: Unforgettable Stories for Every Day of the Year” (University of Texas Press, 2017).

