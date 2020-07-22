Remembering Texas sports history: McDowell becomes first Ranger to hit for cycle

July 23 – Ten Texas Rangers have hit for the cycle – i.e. gotten a single, double, triple and home run in the same game – in the team’s 48 seasons in the Lone Star State.
Adrian Beltre, who is set to enter the Texas Sports Hall of Fame this year, did it twice as a Ranger. The first time was in August of 2012 and the second came in August of 2015.
The last Ranger to hit for the cycle was Carlos Gomez, who did it against the Angels in 2017.
On July 23, 1985, in the 14th season after the Washington Senators moved to the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex and became the Texas Rangers, Oddibe McDowell became the first Ranger to hit for the cycle.
McDowell was batting leadoff and got started in the bottom of the first inning against the Cleveland Indians at Arlington Stadium. He hit a double and later scored on Pete O’Brien’s sacrifice fly.
McDowell then singled in the bottom of the third and tripled in the bottom of the fourth. In his last at-bat of the night, McDowell homered in the bottom of the eighth to complete the cycle and cap Texas’ 8-4 victory.
The Ranger leadoff hitter’s line for the contest was 5-for-5 with three runs and 3 RBIs.
It would be 19 years before Mark Teixeira became the second Ranger to bat for the cycle in 2004.
This day in Texas sports history is a daily feature by Trib staff writer Chad Conine, adapted from his book “Texas Sports: Unforgettable Stories for Every Day of the Year” (University of Texas Press, 2017).
