Remembering Texas sports history: Rawls shoots 2-under for final major victory

July 27 – Betsy Rawls moved to East Texas with her family as a teenager and earned a physics degree from North Texas Agricultural College in Arlington in 1950.

But by the time she graduated from college, she was applying her physics knowledge to getting a golf ball around the course.

Rawls won the Texas Women’s Amateur in 1949 and 1950, giving her a boost toward joining the LPGA Tour in 1951. She quickly elevated to the top of the sport and won the Women’s U.S. Open in 1951 and 1953 and the Western Open in 1952.

In all, Rawls claimed 55 pro wins and eight major titles.

On July 27, 1969, Rawls shot 2-under-par 71 in the final round of the LPGA Championship at Concord Golf Club in Kiamesha Lake, N.Y., finishing four shots in front of Carol Mann and Susie Maxwell Berning in a tie for second place.

Rawls posted 1-over for the tournament and won her second LPGA championship. That was her final major, though she would go on to win two more times on tour before retiring in 1975.

This day in Texas sports history is a daily feature by Trib staff writer Chad Conine, adapted from his book “Texas Sports: Unforgettable Stories for Every Day of the Year” (University of Texas Press, 2017).

