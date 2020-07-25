Remembering Texas sports history: Rice's Roberts slides to bronze in Olympic pole vault

July 26 – Rice alum Dave Roberts had a Hall of Fame career as a world class pole vaulter. He set the world record at 5.70 meters in the Olympic Trials in Eugene, Ore., in June of 1976.

However, on July 26, 1976, Roberts made a tactical choice that might have cost him a gold medal at the 1976 Montreal Olympic Games.

Roberts, Tadeusz Slusarski of Poland and Antti Kalliomaki of Finland all cleared 5.50 meters. Roberts then passed on 5.55 meters. Neither Slusarski or Kalliomaki was able to clear 5.55 and Roberts failed on three attempts at 5.6 meters.

The gold medal then came down to misses. Slusarski and Kalliomaki had clean sheets up until their final height attempted, but Roberts had missed once at 5.35. So Slusarski won the gold, Kalliomaki took silver and Roberts won his bronze medal.

That would be Roberts’ only Olympic Games. He graduated from the University of Florida College of Medicine in 1979.

This day in Texas sports history is a daily feature by Trib staff writer Chad Conine, adapted from his book "Texas Sports: Unforgettable Stories for Every Day of the Year" (University of Texas Press, 2017).

