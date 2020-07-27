Remembering Texas sports history: Rogers throws perfect gem in Ballpark's first season

July 28 – There have been 21 perfect games in Major League Baseball history, but only one by a player on a Texas team.

On July 28, 1994, Texas Rangers starter Kenny Rogers took the mound against the California Angels at The Ballpark in Arlington for his 22nd start of the season. He baffled Angels hitters all night, striking out eight through the first eight innings.

When Rogers reached the top of the ninth, he had sat down 24 straight California batters. At that point, centerfielder Rusty Greer came to his aid.

Greer made a diving catch of a Rex Hudler blooper in short right-center field for the first out of the inning. Rogers got Chris Turner to ground out to shortstop Esteban Beltre for the second out.

Then Rogers induced a fly ball from Gary Disarcina, which Greer squeezed in center to end the game. Rangers first baseman Will Clark and catcher Pudge Rodriguez led the mob on the mound as the Texas players celebrated the historic 4-0 victory in their first season in the new ballpark.

At the time, it was only the 12th perfect game in MLB history. It was the second one to be pitched in Texas as the Angels’ Mike Witt no-hit the Rangers in Arlington Stadium in 1984.

This day in Texas sports history is a daily feature by Trib staff writer Chad Conine, adapted from his book “Texas Sports: Unforgettable Stories for Every Day of the Year” (University of Texas Press, 2017).

