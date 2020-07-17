Remembering Texas sports history: The Golden Bear makes mark at Dallas Athletic Club

July 18 – Jack Nicklaus claimed a handful of his 73 career pro victories in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. He won the Byron Nelson in back-to-back years in 1970 and 1971 and grasped the Colonial championship in 1982.

But Nicklaus’ most significant Texas victory came much earlier in his career.

On July 18, 1963, the Golden Bear shot 2-under-par 69 in the opening round of the PGA Championship at Dallas Athletic Club. That put him in a five-way tie for second place, three shots behind leader Dick Hart.

Nicklaus made his move in the final round when he posted a 68 to come from three strokes behind 54-hole leader Bruce Crampton.

Nicklaus finished the tournament at 5-under and grabbed a winner’s check of $13,000. It was the third of his 18 career major victories.

