Remembering Texas sports history: Whitworth wins playoff for 85th pro victory

July 22 – Kathy Whitworth won the first of her record 88 pro tournaments at the Kelly Girls Open near Baltimore, Md., in 1962 at the age of 22.

On July 22, 1984, she posted win No. 85 by beating Rosie Jones in a playoff for the Rochester International title in Pittsford, N.Y. Whitworth shot a final round of 3-under-par 69 to finish 72 holes of regulation at 7-under. She then bested Jones on the first hole of a sudden-death playoff.

Whitworth claimed her final pro victory less than three years later at the United Virginia Bank Classic in Hampton Roads, Va. Among her long list of victories were six major championships.

Showing remarkable longevity and consistency, Whitworth had only one gap of more than two years between wins – from Sept. 1978 to May 1981. She was 45 when she won her final pro tournament in 1985, marking the end of more than two decades of steady victories.

This day in Texas sports history is a daily feature by Trib staff writer Chad Conine, adapted from his book “Texas Sports: Unforgettable Stories for Every Day of the Year” (University of Texas Press, 2017).

