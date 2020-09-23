Ridgewood hosting Texas Senior Amateur this weekend

Longtime Waco golfers John Derrick and Russell Cox hope to enjoy some local links home cooking this weekend when Ridgewood Country Club adds another piece of golfing history as it hosts the 2020 Texas Senior Amateur Championship, Friday through Sunday.
More than 100 senior golfers (ages 55 and up) will converge on the scenic and historic Waco country club for the title of top senior player in the state. According to the Texas Golf Association, which is overseeing the event, this is the first-ever men’s major championship ever held at Ridgewood.
The par-70 club, designed by Ralph Plummer and opened in 1947, has hosted five state women’s tournaments and last year’s Super Senior event, but this is a first for a statewide men’s major.
“I’ve been fortunate to play amateur golf all over the state and country as well, but I’m glad to be home and have Waco and Ridgewood have this showcase,” Derrick said. “The greens are tricky at Ridgewood. I don’t think you’ll see a lot of scores in the 60s every day. It depends on the wind and the conditions, but there are some tough holes out there.”
Ridgewood head pro Jimmy Cunningham agrees that the senior amateurs may be enticed by the course's relatively short length (approximately 6,500 yards), but could overlook the toughness of the overall test.
“You have to be patient out here and be able to plod yourself along. You’ll have some uneven lies in the fairway, and long hitters can be in trouble if they miss the fairway,” Cunningham said.
Among the top players entered this week is former World Long Driving Champion Art Sellinger of Dallas, along with Texas Golf Hall of Fame member John Grace of Fort Worth, two-time winner Lewis Stephenson from Mansfield and defending champion Gary Durbin of Houston.
Last year, Derrick, a multi-time club champion at Ridgewood, finished in the top 20 overall at the Deerwood Club outside of Houston. He is hoping for better things at his home course.
“I would make Johnny one of the favorites this week, I really would,” said Cox. “Nobody knows that courses inside and out the way he does. I think local course knowledge means three to four shots out there.”
Derrick said he'll try to hold down the banner as the hometown guy. “There are a lot of really good senior golfers in Texas. I’m glad to be playing at home, but a little nervous as well," he said.
Durbin said he got his first chance to play Ridgewood earlier this year and came away impressed.
“It is a very good course and will be a good test of both long and short holes. The golf course will require precise shots to undulating bent grass greens,” Durbin said.
Course superintendent Travis Moore said it’s been a good challenge to get the course ready for the best senior players in Texas.
"It's the best fields we've had in a long time," Moore said. "The greens and the greensides are the teeth of the course. I'm really looking forward to it."
The TGA said that it couldn't be happier with the state of Ridgewood's course.
“Ridgewood’s superintendent Travis Moore and his team have the golf course in incredible condition, and the bent grass greens are rolling fast and true,” said the TGA's Chris Untiedt. “We’re confident Ridgewood will present a comprehensive challenge for the state’s finest senior players and identify a worthy champion.”
Derrick said one of the deciding holes in the tournament could come early in the round on the par-3 No. 3 hole.
“Some of the members don’t think it’s a fair hole, but you have to hit the green and be very precise," Derrick said. "If you’re on the right, it can be water or bunker, you better hit the green here. We also have several par 4s which can really challenge you.”
At age 56, he’s lived in Waco his entire life, going to public schools here, playing golf at both MCC and Baylor, where he graduated in 1988.
“It really means a lot of host a meaningful event here,” he said. “There are a lot of really good players and they were certainly be impressed.”
Derrick won the prestigious Sunnahanna Senior Amateur in 2019 and said nothing would be better to play well in front of family and friends this weekend.
“I would think the winning score would be 3 or 4-under par after three days. It will be a fun weekend," he said. "I have a lot of friends coming in from all over the state to play in the tournament."
