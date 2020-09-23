Ridgewood hosting Texas Senior Amateur this weekend

"It's the best fields we've had in a long time," Moore said. "The greens and the greensides are the teeth of the course. I'm really looking forward to it."

The TGA said that it couldn't be happier with the state of Ridgewood's course.

“Ridgewood’s superintendent Travis Moore and his team have the golf course in incredible condition, and the bent grass greens are rolling fast and true,” said the TGA's Chris Untiedt. “We’re confident Ridgewood will present a comprehensive challenge for the state’s finest senior players and identify a worthy champion.”

Derrick said one of the deciding holes in the tournament could come early in the round on the par-3 No. 3 hole.

“Some of the members don’t think it’s a fair hole, but you have to hit the green and be very precise," Derrick said. "If you’re on the right, it can be water or bunker, you better hit the green here. We also have several par 4s which can really challenge you.”

At age 56, he’s lived in Waco his entire life, going to public schools here, playing golf at both MCC and Baylor, where he graduated in 1988.

“It really means a lot of host a meaningful event here,” he said. “There are a lot of really good players and they were certainly be impressed.”