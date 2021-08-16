Robinson All-Stars claim 4-2 extra-inning win, advance to World Series semifinals

GREENVILLE, N.C. — Haven Hansen proved to be the quarterfinal hero in the No. 9 hole for the Robinson All-Stars.

Hansen hit a single up the middle that scored the winning runs in Robinson’s 4-2 extra-innings victory on Monday evening at the Little League Softball World Series.

Robinson went to the top of the seventh tied with the North Carolina representative at 2. Peyton Richards strolled down to first with a lead-off walk, but then the North Carolinians got two straight outs.

Robinson’s Reese Tate reached first base safely on an error, then N.C. intentionally walked Brenleigh Robinson. That brought Hansen to the plate with the bases loaded.

Hansen responded by hitting a grounder right back up the middle. The shot pinballed off of second base, allowing Richards and Tate to score.

Robinson entered the circle in the bottom of the seventh and earned the save for the Central Texas all-star squad.

With the win, the Robinson All-Stars-advance to play the winner of the late Monday game between New Jersey and Virginia. The semifinal will begin at 6 p.m. on Tuesday and will be televised on ESPN2.

Robinson starting pitcher Raelynn Van Zee held North Carolina to a pair of earned runs on six hits and three walks. She struck out three.