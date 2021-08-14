Robinson All-Stars rally past Virginia

GREENVILLE, N.C. — The Robinson All Stars put together a third-inning rally to defeat the Virginia representative, 4-2, on Saturday at the Little League Softball World Series.

Robinson’s Lexi Rosillo led off the game with a home run, but Virginia pushed ahead 2-1 in the top of the third.

That’s when the Central Texas squad responded.

Robinson’s Addison Young smacked a two-out double in the bottom of the third that scored Raelynn Van Zee from first base. Peyton Richards followed with a single to score Young and Isabelle Mathis put a ball in play that Virginia booted, allowing pinch runner Haven Hansen to scamper home.

Van Zee, Robinson’s ace pitcher, struck out six over the final three Virginia at-bats and worked around four singles to preserve the win. Van Zee went the distance in the circle, fanning eight total and giving up just one earned run.

Robinson improved to 2-1 at the World Series after dropping its pool play opener against Missouri on Thursday. The Robinson All Stars defeated New York, 2-0, on Friday.

Robinson will face Arizona at 9 a.m. on Sunday in its pool play finale. Bracket play begins on Monday. All games are broadcast on ESPN-Plus.