Robinson claims spot in Little League Softball World Series

It took two games, but the Robinson Little League All Stars got what they came for at the Southwest Region Little League Softball Tournament on Wednesday.
Robinson defeated Eastbank (La.) Little League, 2-0, in an elimination game on Wednesday afternoon at the Southwest Region Little League Complex.
The victory sends the Central Texas squad on to the championship round of the regional tournament and earned them a berth in the Little League Softball World Series in Greenville, N.C.
Due to COVID-19 protocols, there won’t be international teams in this year’s Little League World Series. So the champion and runner-up of the Southwest Region advance to the big stage.
Robinson will face the Oklahoma representative at 10 a.m. on Wednesday for the Southwest Region title. The game will be televised on the Longhorn Network.
Oklahoma defeated Robinson in the winner’s bracket final earlier in the day on Wednesday.
But facing the end of the season or a berth in the World Series, Robinson pitcher Raelynn Van Zee came up huge against the Louisiana team.
Van Zee struck out 11 batters in tossing a complete game shutout.
She also produced the game-winning RBI.
Robinson’s Lexi Rosillo led off the game with a double to left. That brought up Van Zee, who smacked a base hit into left field, allowing Rosillo to scurry around and score.
Robinson added an insurance run in the top of the sixth when Brenleigh Robinson’s double into the gap in left sent Reese Tate rounding the bases to score from first base.
Robinson will carry on the tradition of the strong Central Texas District 9 at the Little League Softball World Series. Midway Little League and Lake Air Little League have each claimed World Series titles at the 12U level.