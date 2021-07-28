Robinson claims spot in Little League Softball World Series

It took two games, but the Robinson Little League All Stars got what they came for at the Southwest Region Little League Softball Tournament on Wednesday.

Robinson defeated Eastbank (La.) Little League, 2-0, in an elimination game on Wednesday afternoon at the Southwest Region Little League Complex.

The victory sends the Central Texas squad on to the championship round of the regional tournament and earned them a berth in the Little League Softball World Series in Greenville, N.C.

Due to COVID-19 protocols, there won’t be international teams in this year’s Little League World Series. So the champion and runner-up of the Southwest Region advance to the big stage.

Robinson will face the Oklahoma representative at 10 a.m. on Wednesday for the Southwest Region title. The game will be televised on the Longhorn Network.

Oklahoma defeated Robinson in the winner’s bracket final earlier in the day on Wednesday.

But facing the end of the season or a berth in the World Series, Robinson pitcher Raelynn Van Zee came up huge against the Louisiana team.

Van Zee struck out 11 batters in tossing a complete game shutout.