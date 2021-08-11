Robinson Little League ready for World Series stage

Robinson no doubt would’ve liked to have claimed a Southwest Region title, but they at least go to the big stage knowing they were right there with Oklahoma.

After rolling through district, sectional and state tournaments, the Robinson All-Stars won their first regional game, 6-0, over the Texas East team at the Southwest Region Little League Complex on University Parks Drive. Then Oklahoma held off the local squad’s late rally for a 7-5 win in their first meeting.

Robinson claimed at least a runner-up finish and a World Series berth with a 2-0 victory over the Louisiana team in their second game on July 28. But that was ace pitcher Raelynn Van Zee’s second outing of the day, meaning she couldn’t come back and face Oklahoma again on July 28.

Oklahoma claimed an 8-5 win in the championship round, but now Robinson has had two weeks to sharpen its game as it heads into the World Series.

“One unearned run on the bunt deal kind of got us in the regional against Oklahoma,” Rosillo said. “We’ve worked on small ball and really had some good practice time. I think we’re ready.”

Editor's note: Thursday's game can be seen on ESPN-Plus, a streaming service which costs $5.99 per month, and also on Longhorn Network, according to local social media posts. A watch party will be held at Papa Joe's Texas Saloon in Lorena, 1505 N. Interstate 35 frontage road.

