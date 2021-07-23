Robinson Little League softball swinging for a Southwest Region title

The Robinson Little League Softball All Stars have spent the summer rolling past most of the teams they’ve faced on the diamond.
But there came a moment at the Texas West state tournament in Abilene last week when it was win or go home. After defeating the competition by a combined score of 28-4 in the initial rounds, Robinson went undefeated into the championship bracket.
That’s when the Weslaco All Stars snuck up and handed the Central Texas squad a 7-2 loss, its first of the summer.
And that’s when Robinson coach Edward Rosillo experienced his team’s fight.
“I saw it in the girls, they were hurting,” Rosillo said. “They hadn’t faced it throughout the whole year. I saw it in their eyes and I was like, ‘Now it’s win or go home.’ We had a 30-minute break and jumped back into the second game and beat them 12-1. We hit ball after ball and gap after gap and just never stopped and put them away early.”
In doing so, the Robinson All Stars, a team of 12-and-under softball dynamos, advanced to the Southwest Region Tournament to be held over the next week at Marvin Norcross Stadium on University Parks Drive.
Robinson has a first-round bye and will play the Texas East vs. Louisiana winner at 2 p.m. on Monday. All of the games will be broadcast on ESPN streaming channels.
But this isn’t the planned final destination for this Robinson squad, which is making its first 12U Southwest Region Tournament appearance since 2014. This year, because there will not be international participation in the Little League World Series due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the champion and runner-up from the Southwest Region advance to the big stage.
“The goal is to make it to the Little League World Series,” Rosillo said. “That’s all these girls have on their minds. They know we have to win two games to make it to the championship here in regionals. Just making it there guarantees you a ticket to the Little League World Series.”
Robinson is aiming to join a couple other Central Texas programs in winning it all at the 12U softball level. Lake Air Little League won the World Series championship in 2017 and Midway gathered 11 titles between 1992 and 2004.
That makes the local District 9 tournament one of the toughest brackets a Little League Softball team can face. Earlier this summer, Robinson rolled through it with four straight wins. They defeated Midway three times in that span, including 14-1 and 12-2 victories in the championship round.
“Just seeing our district, the way we handled those games, I knew we had an opportunity,” Rosillo said. “Midway is always in the mix, they’re always winning state. I knew beating them we had a good shot at this. Even from the beginning we had a heavier team.”
Robinson enters the Southwest Region bracket averaging 10.375 runs and they want to keep that offensive machine running.
“From our leadoff batter all the way down to our last batter, even the subs, everybody contributes,” Rosillo said. “There are times when the subs come in and, even though they might only get one at-bat, they always seem to come up with clutch hits.”