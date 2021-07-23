Robinson Little League softball swinging for a Southwest Region title

But this isn’t the planned final destination for this Robinson squad, which is making its first 12U Southwest Region Tournament appearance since 2014. This year, because there will not be international participation in the Little League World Series due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the champion and runner-up from the Southwest Region advance to the big stage.

“The goal is to make it to the Little League World Series,” Rosillo said. “That’s all these girls have on their minds. They know we have to win two games to make it to the championship here in regionals. Just making it there guarantees you a ticket to the Little League World Series.”

Robinson is aiming to join a couple other Central Texas programs in winning it all at the 12U softball level. Lake Air Little League won the World Series championship in 2017 and Midway gathered 11 titles between 1992 and 2004.

That makes the local District 9 tournament one of the toughest brackets a Little League Softball team can face. Earlier this summer, Robinson rolled through it with four straight wins. They defeated Midway three times in that span, including 14-1 and 12-2 victories in the championship round.