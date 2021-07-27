 Skip to main content
Robinson LL one win from World Series
Robinson LL one win from World Series

West Texas Little league (copy) (copy)

The Robinson Little League All Stars — (front row, left to right) Journee Patterson, Haven Hansen, Abigail Sepulveda, Lexi Rosillo, Addison Young, Brenleigh Robinson, (middle row) Raelynn Van Zee, Peyton Richards, Isabelle Mathis, Korbin Stecher-Stroud, Reese Tate, Addison Williams, (back row coaches) Brian Van Zee, JJ Williams and Edward Rosillo — defeated Texas East in their Southwest Region tournament opener on Monday.

 Robinson Little League photo

The Robinson Little League All-Star softball team will take a swing for the Little League Softball World Series when it faces the Oklahoma representative on Wednesday in the Southwest Region tournament.

Robinson and Oklahoma will play at 10 a.m. at the Southwest Region Little League Complex. Fans are limited due to COVID-19 protocols. The game will be broadcast on the Longhorn Network.

The winner of the Oklahoma-Robinson matchups advances to the championship round of the Southwest Region and earns a berth in the World Series. This year there won’t be international teams at the Little League World Series due to COVID-19 protocols, so both the Southwest Region champion and runner-up will advance to the World Series in Greensboro, N.C.

Robinson reached the winner’s bracket final by defeating the Texas East team from Ganado, 6-0, on Monday. Oklahoma posted a 15-0 win over New Mexico on Sunday.

