Robinson LL one win from World Series

The Robinson Little League All-Star softball team will take a swing for the Little League Softball World Series when it faces the Oklahoma representative on Wednesday in the Southwest Region tournament.

Robinson and Oklahoma will play at 10 a.m. at the Southwest Region Little League Complex. Fans are limited due to COVID-19 protocols. The game will be broadcast on the Longhorn Network.

The winner of the Oklahoma-Robinson matchups advances to the championship round of the Southwest Region and earns a berth in the World Series. This year there won’t be international teams at the Little League World Series due to COVID-19 protocols, so both the Southwest Region champion and runner-up will advance to the World Series in Greensboro, N.C.

Robinson reached the winner’s bracket final by defeating the Texas East team from Ganado, 6-0, on Monday. Oklahoma posted a 15-0 win over New Mexico on Sunday.