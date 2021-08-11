Robinson ready for World Series stage

The Robinson Little League All-Stars earned their spot in the Little League Softball World Series despite falling a few runs short of toppling the Oklahoma representative at the Southwest Region tournament a couple of weeks ago.
The Robinson team believes they can improve on that performance and bring home a World Series title.
“I feel like (the Southwest representatives) are probably the two toughest teams coming into it,” Robinson manager Edward Rosillo said. “Playing Oklahoma twice really got us ready to be able to compete with anybody.”
Robinson, the Texas West representative and runner-up from the Southwest Region, will open the Little League Softball World Series in Greenville, N.C., at 6 p.m. on Thursday versus the team from Missouri.
In the tournament format, Robinson will play four pool play games on Thursday through Sunday to determine its seed in the single-elimination bracket which begins on Monday.
The Robinson All-Stars are in the opposite pool from the Oklahoma team as the two Southwest Region representatives take on the rest of the field.
This year, due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Little League World Series will not include international representatives. That’s how the champion and runner-up from each region earned a spot in Greenville, N.C.
Robinson no doubt would’ve liked to have claimed a Southwest Region title, but they at least go to the big stage knowing they were right there with Oklahoma.
After rolling through district, sectional and state tournaments, the Robinson All-Stars won their first regional game, 6-0, over the Texas East team at the Southwest Region Little League Complex on University Parks Drive. Then Oklahoma held off the local squad’s late rally for a 7-5 win in their first meeting.
Robinson claimed at least a runner-up finish and a World Series berth with a 2-0 victory over the Louisiana team in their second game on July 28. But that was ace pitcher Raelynn Van Zee’s second outing of the day, meaning she couldn’t come back and face Oklahoma again on July 28.
Oklahoma claimed an 8-5 win in the championship round, but now Robinson has had two weeks to sharpen its game as it heads into the World Series.
“One unearned run on the bunt deal kind of got us in the regional against Oklahoma,” Rosillo said. “We’ve worked on small ball and really had some good practice time. I think we’re ready.”