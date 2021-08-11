Robinson ready for World Series stage

The Robinson Little League All-Stars earned their spot in the Little League Softball World Series despite falling a few runs short of toppling the Oklahoma representative at the Southwest Region tournament a couple of weeks ago.

The Robinson team believes they can improve on that performance and bring home a World Series title.

“I feel like (the Southwest representatives) are probably the two toughest teams coming into it,” Robinson manager Edward Rosillo said. “Playing Oklahoma twice really got us ready to be able to compete with anybody.”

Robinson, the Texas West representative and runner-up from the Southwest Region, will open the Little League Softball World Series in Greenville, N.C., at 6 p.m. on Thursday versus the team from Missouri.

In the tournament format, Robinson will play four pool play games on Thursday through Sunday to determine its seed in the single-elimination bracket which begins on Monday.

The Robinson All-Stars are in the opposite pool from the Oklahoma team as the two Southwest Region representatives take on the rest of the field.