Robinson run rules Arizona at LLSWS, 11-1

GREENVILLE, N.C. — After dropping their first game of pool play at the Little League Softball World Series, the Robinson All Stars picked up momentum for the next three days in a row.

Robinson finished off that run by throttling the Arizona representative, 11-1, on Sunday at Stallings Stadium.

The Robinson All Stars posted a 3-1 record in pool play and tied atop their pool with the Virginia and Missouri teams. Bracket play begins with the quarterfinals on Monday. All bracket play games will be televised on the ESPN Networks.

Robinson ace pitcher Raelynn Van Zee went the distance in the five-inning run-rule victory on Sunday. She struck out seven and maneuvered around three walks and two hits.

Addison Young, the Central Texas team’s most productive hitter in this postseason run, did it again against Arizona. She went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs. Brenleigh Robinson, Isabelle Mathis and Reese Tate added doubles.

Robinson rallied for six runs to take control in the bottom of the third. Young singled to score Lexi Rosillo and Van Zee and boosted the lead to 4-0, igniting the rally.

Rosillo scored on a passed ball in the bottom of the fifth to get the tally needed for the run-rule.