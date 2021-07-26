Robinson thumps Texas East, 6-0, in SWLL opener

The Robinson Little League All Stars put it all together in their opener at the Southwest Region softball tournament.

Robinson got timely hits, a gem in the circle from pitcher Raelynn Van Zee and sparkling defensive plays as it defeated Texas East representative Ganado, 6-0, on Monday afternoon at the Southwest Region Little League Complex.

Van Zee struck out three and held Ganado to one hit in a complete-game shutout. She also scored the go-ahead run in the bottom of the first and added an RBI to start a five-run rally in the fourth.

Fittingly, Robinson shortstop Lexi Rosillo closed it out with a diving catch of a line drive and then picked off a runner at third base for a game-ending double play.

With the victory, Robinson moves on in the winner’s bracket final of the tournament to face the Oklahoma representative at 10 a.m. on Wednesday back at the Southwest Region Little League Complex. All of the tournament games are being televised on ESPN channels or ESPN-Plus.