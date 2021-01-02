 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Australian cowboy takes bull riding at Extraco
0 comments

Australian cowboy takes bull riding at Extraco

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Australia’s Ky Hamilton, the No. 2-ranked bull rider in the world, broke off an 89-point run to win the second go-round at the Texas Circuit Finals at the Extraco Events Center.

The team roping duo of Dustin Egusquiza and Travis Graves also put on a show by winning their event with a top time of 3.9 seconds. Other winners included Lane McGehee (87 points) in bareback, Tuf Cooper (7.4 seconds) in tie-down roping, Walt Arnold (4.3 seconds) in steer wrestling, Brody Cress (87 points) in saddle bronc, and Tiany Schuster (15.71 seconds) in barrel racing.

In mutton bustin’, China Spring’s Ian Finley was the champ for the night with an 85-point ride.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert