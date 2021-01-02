Australian cowboy takes bull riding in Texas Circuit Finals

Australia’s Ky Hamilton, the No. 2-ranked bull rider in the world, broke off an 89-point run to win the second go-round at the Texas Circuit Finals at the Extraco Events Center.

The team roping duo of Dustin Egusquiza and Travis Graves also put on a show by winning their event with a top time of 3.9 seconds. Other winners included Lane McGehee (87 points) in bareback, Tuf Cooper (7.4 seconds) in tie-down roping, Walt Arnold (4.3 seconds) in steer wrestling, Brody Cress (87 points) in saddle bronc, and Tiany Schuster (15.71 seconds) in barrel racing.

In mutton bustin’, China Spring’s Ian Finley was the champ for the night with an 85-point ride.