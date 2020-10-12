Bryan cowboy off to strong start at HOT Rodeo

The One HOT Rodeo completed its second night of action on Sunday at the Extraco Events Center, with Bryan cowboy Tristan Mize putting on a show in bull riding for the top score of the night.

Mize scored an 86.5 on his ride to best second-place Dustin Boquet (84) and third-place Rodrigo Melgar (82).

In other action, Victoria Williams dashed to a time of 15.55 seconds to finish as the top barrel racer of the night. Other leaders included Chad Rutherford (80.5) in bareback riding, Ike Fontenot (7.6) in tie-down roping, Ross Griffin (82.5) in saddle bronc riding, and the pairing of Erich Rogers and Paden Bray (3.8) in team roping.

Locally, Sydney Smith finished first and Abi Ann Crenshaw was second in mutton’ bustin.

Action continues Thursday through Saturday at 7, while the One Hot Bullfight returns on Sunday.