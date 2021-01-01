Texas Circuit Finals action gets rolling in Waco

Stephenville cowboy Marty Yates rolled off an impressive winning time in tie-down roping to claim the first round of action at the Texas Circuit Finals Rodeo on Thursday at the Extraco Events Center.

Yates zipped to a time of 7.4 seconds, 1.2 seconds better than second-place finisher Caleb Schmidt.

In other first-day action, Leighton Berry won the bareback riding go-round with a score of 87 points. Other initial winners were Matt Reeves (4.1 seconds) in steer wrestling, Logan Cook (85) in saddle bronc riding, the team of Tyler Wade and Ryan Motes (5.1 seconds) in team roping, Jimmie Smith (15.86 seconds) in barrel racing, and Braden Richardson (86) in bull riding.

In the mutton bustin’ competition for the kids, Waco’s Chloe Hooper had the top score with 92 points.

The competition continues through Saturday.