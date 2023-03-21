With Baylor women’s tennis notching a 4-2 victory over Kansas State in Manhattan, Kan., on Sunday, Bears head coach Joey Scrivano recorded his 500th-career win and 440th with the Baylor program.

In his 21st season at the helm of BU women’s tennis, Scrivano said in a statement following the win that it’s been a long road to the milestone.

“Well, let me tell you, it's been quite a journey,” Scrivano said. “Winning 500 matches is simply a testament to many incredible players, assistant coaches, administrators and staff who, along with my family, have been a part of this from the start. It's an honor to share this milestone with each of them. Of course, I also want to thank the donors and fans who support women’s tennis and make this all possible.

“I also have to give a shout out to Lenka Broosova, who shares more than 150 of these wins as both a Baylor student-athlete and now as a coach on my staff. Winning is a team effort, and I'm proud to have been a part of some great teams in my career. I’m looking forward to the next 500, God willing."

In two decades, Scrivano has lead the Bears to two NCAA Final Fours, six NCAA Elite Eights and 11 regular-season Big 12 championships. He’s earned six Big 12 Coach of the Year honors and seen the Bears to eight Big 12 Tournament Championships.

Scrivano came to Baylor in 2003 following three-consecutive Sun Belt Conference titles with South Alabama.