Who doesn’t love a postseason rivalry rematch?

Around this time last year, China Spring was surging past Carthage in extra innings on a rainy day in Prosper, sending the Cougars to their first state tournament appearance in 22 years.

For the third time in a row, China Spring will take on Carthage in the postseason with the opener a best-of-three regional semifinal slated for Thursday at 4:30 p.m. at Forney High School.

“I don’t know if it means more but definitely there’s — not necessarily tension — but we’ve played them multiple times,” said Cougars senior shortstop Mason Kirk. “We’re just ready to go out there and see what we can do.”

China Spring has become pretty familiar with Carthage over the last few years, knocking the Bulldogs out of the playoffs on the gridiron, the volleyball court and the baseball diamond during the 2021-22 school year. The Cougar baseball team also defeated the Bulldogs in the spring of 2021 to set up the matchup with Taylor before seeing their run end against Rusk.

“It’s a rivalry,” said China Spring first-year head coach Cory Beckham. “For Carthage, they’ve probably been thinking about it all year, wanting another shot at us. So they’re going to have some mental toughness, just overall ‘want to’ to beat us is going to be there for them.

“But we’ve got to withstand that. We’re talented, we’re confident and we’ve got to get up there and do what we’ve done all year — throw strikes, play defense and find a way to get some runs across the board. But we do know we have a lot of respect for them. They’re well-coached, they’re very, very talented and it’s going to come down to one play here or there.”

Tight game or not, the Cougars are no strangers to close games and comebacks. Just last week China Spring came surging back over Gatesville, 6-3, in a one-game quarterfinal despite trailing early on. Beckham noted that the key to the win was that his squad didn’t panic. They’d been in that spot before.

“I think they relied on experience and not just experience because we have quite a few seniors but a lot of experience throughout the season,” Beckham said. “Because we have been down quite a few times and we were always able to find a way to get the extra run across.”

“That was our first time being down in a while” added Kirk. “So, it kind of just helped us realize that we’re going to get down sometimes where we’ve had to fight back.”

The Cougars have played this season without of their best pitchers in junior Cage McCloud due to injury. McCloud is a TCU commit who tossed 7.2 innings of two-run ball against Carthage in the game that sent the Cougars to Round Rock last season. Despite his absence, China Spring has built a well-balanced team that’s put together a 26-game win streak heading into Thursday. Even without McCloud, Jaydon Honey and Brennan Daniel have been a potent one-two punch on the mound for the Cougars.

On defense, Beckham and company made some changes early in the season. Kirk started off the year behind the plate, replacing Super Centex Athlete of the Year Brayden Faulkner, but was moved to shortstop while Jase Garrett took over catcher duties. Beckham said moving players around was a bit of a gamble, but it’s paid dividends.

“We moved our first and third baseman across and since then we’ve blossomed defensively, so it was a good switch,” Beckham said. “It was kind of a gamble, but it’s worked out. And then really, I’d say the strength of the team would probably be the hitting.”

Kirk, JC Hughes and Dean Hannah lead off a lineup that’s hitting around .342 as a team, top to bottom. Opposing pitchers won’t catch a break at any spot, however, as the Cougars will see hits from the three-to-nine hitters as well.

“We’ve kind of just started to mold together at the start of the year,” Kirk said. “We lost a lot of people last year, we have a new coach, so we started to mold together and started working together and it’s helped a lot.”

After falling to Argyle in the state tournament last June, the Cougars won’t be satisfied with another trip to Dell Diamond. They want to win the whole thing. For Beckham, who knows the taste of a title after leading West to championships in 2015 and ‘16, that’s the goal every season.

“I’d like to guide this team to winning a gold medal because I’ve been there before,” Bekham said. “I know from experience winning second place. I coached a team in 2012 and I thought we were just going to be so excited just to go to the state tournament. And it was so exciting, until the other team was celebrating on the field, and we had the silver medal. At that time, I was like, ‘This is not good enough.’

“I was fortunate enough a few years later to coach two state championship teams, and that feeling is a lot better. The gold is a lot better than the silver and ultimately for our teams here, that’s something I want for the players.”