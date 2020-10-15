Baylor soccer facing No. 7 West Virginia

The Baylor soccer team will try to beat its second straight ranked opponent when it faces No. 7 West Virginia at 6 p.m. Friday in Morgantown.

The Bears (1-1-3) broke through with their first win of the season last Friday with a 2-0 decision over then-No. 5 Kansas. Freshman Mackenzie Anthony scored her first career goal and Taylor Moon also scored for the Bears while goalkeeper Jennifer Wandt recorded her 29th career shutout.

West Virginia leads the Big 12 with a 4-1 record and features the league’s top scorer in Stefany Ferrer-vanGinkel, who has collected three goals and an assist.