John Henry wasn't in the driver's seat this time, but he loved the ride.

Every week of the 2021 season, the stakes grew higher as John watched his son, Braylon Henry, play linebacker and running back for the Lorena Leopards.

With Lorena’s 35-18 win over Brock in the Class 3A Division I state championship game, the Leopards captured their second state title. John was thrilled that his son could experience the same thing he did back in 1987 when he was a catalyst for Lorena's first state title team.

“That was really fun,” John said. “For both of us, it was our sophomore years, we wore the same number and we played the same position. It was a well-disciplined team as well with a lot of senior leadership.”

Last November, John Henry came full circle again when he was named to the 2023 class of the Texas High School Football Hall of Fame.

“I was kind of shocked, I guess you can say,” Henry said. “And then I was like ‘I finally made it.’ It’s been a while and I’m fortunate.”

It was well deserved after a high school career in which Henry amassed 5,748 yards rushing and 76 touchdowns, capped by a senior year that saw him rush for 2,544 yards and 40 scores. He earned 1989 Whataburger-Texas Football Class 2A player of the year while leading the Leopards back to the state championship game where they lost to Groveton.

He was the ultimate two-way player as he amassed 474 tackles from his linebacker spot.

Henry loved playing at a Class 2A school because he could perform in sports year-round. He was a four-sport star who played football, baseball and basketball and ran track.

Former Lorena coach John Crawford was building a strong program, so Henry wasn’t sure if he would make the team as a sophomore in 1987.

“I went back to the locker room and looked for my name tag, and I didn’t see it in the JV room,” Henry said. “And then I didn’t see it in the varsity locker room. Coach Crawford said, ‘Did you look real good in the varsity room?’ Then I saw my name, and I was like ‘Wow, I made varsity.’”

Despite a deep offensive backfield and a strong defense, the Leopards were underdogs throughout the playoffs. In the area round, they tied Eastland, 19-19, but UIL rules in that era deemed teams advance on more penetrations or first downs.

Following wins over Pottsboro, Pilot Point and New Deal, the Leopards faced a dynamic Refugio team featuring Class 2A record-setting rusher Willie Mack Garza, who went on to play defensive back for the Texas Longhorns.

The game turned into a defensive battle that was scoreless through three quarters before Garza scored on a one-yard run to give Refugio a 7-0 lead with 8:40 remaining.

The Leopards answered with a 10-play, 76-yard drive that ended with a 35-yard touchdown pass from Kellis Sampson to flanker Kyle Allred.

Sampson rolled right on an option and then hit running back Jeff Sutton in the right corner of the end zone to give the Leopards the 8-7 lead that held up for the state title after Refugio missed a last-second field goal.

“We played together and everybody picked each other up,” Henry said. “Instead of criticizing a player, it was like we’ll get it this time. If something happened, we would all get together and talk about it and fix it.”

With Henry dominating on both sides of the ball, the 1989 Leopards won 15 straight games before losing to Groveton, 20-13, in the championship game.

“It was heartbreaking,” Henry said. “We were No. 1 all year long. Losing the last game was hard for me because it was the last time I got to play with those guys. Coach Crawford was a heck of a coach.”

Henry went on to play for Baylor where he enjoyed a solid college career. Now he’s back in Lorena living in the house he grew up in and watching his son carry on the Henry family state championship tradition.