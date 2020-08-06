Brice Cherry: Getting your Hall pass in Texas not hard to do

“You may all go to hell, and I’ll go to Texas.”
Davy Crockett, legendary frontiersman
“You can all go to Halls, and never leave Texas.”
Me, far-less-legendary sports scribbler
Here in this grand land we know as the Lone Star State, we are blessed with an abundance of sports Halls of Fame. Some honor only the elite athletes and administrators who actually called Texas home, while other museums provide a view of the national and international landscapes. But you can find them in every nook and cranny of the state.
And it’s a pretty dadgummed big state, by the way.
Want a tour? Lucky for you, many facilities still remain open, although with some restrictions in place to account for COVID-19 concerns. Even luckier for you, I’ve attended my fair share of these museums. Consider me your virtual Hall of Fame tour guide, and I’m happy to offer my tips and insights.
Settle in, and let’s have a Hall of a time.
Texas Sports Hall of Fame, Waco
OK, we might as well start at home, right? If you haven’t dented the doorstep of the Texas Sports Hall of Fame in a while, you’re overdue for a return visit. Cooper Jones, Jay Black and company do a bang-up job of keeping things fresh.
The Texas Sports Hall of Fame is home to 4,000 different objects of memorabilia. Plenty more is stored off-site and rotated in occasionally. Whatever your game is, it’s covered, and many of the people enshrined within the walls will need no full-name introduction. If I say Staubach or Foreman or Nelson or Aikman or Olajuwon, you needn’t ask, “Staubach who?”
In recent years, the TSHOF partnered with the Houston Texans to serve as the official preserver of that franchise’s history. Don’t worry, Cowboys fans, there’s a Tom Landry Theater that (ugh) never ceases chronicling the Pokes’ most memorable moments. The TSHOF also scored a ton of additional Nolan Ryan artifacts when the Ryan Express’s official museum in Alvin decided to move its collection to Waco in 2016.
Those of us who are old enough to remember the Southwest Conference always feel a wave of nostalgia wash over us when we walk in the Hall’s SWC Gallery. And it’s important to remember that besides the Texas Sports Hall of Fame and the SWC Hall of Fame, two other Halls of Fame make their homes inside the TSHOF’s 35,000-square foot facility. The Texas High School Football Hall of Fame sheds light on the history of Friday’s lights in the greatest high school football state in the nation, while the Texas Tennis Museum offers a bright and upscale look at the movers and shakers on the state’s tennis courts. Admission to both museums are included in your ticket fee to the Texas Sports Hall of Fame.
(Full disclosure: I serve on the selection committee for the Texas Sports Hall of Fame, and on the board of trustees and the selection committee for the Texas High School Football Hall of Fame. However, they’re unpaid positions and I was not compensated for the previous commercial. It’s all done out of love, baby.)
Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame, Brenham
From my current home, let’s travel to my childhood home, shall we? Makes sense to me, anyway.
Growing up, I always remember taking pride in Brenham’s claim (as evidenced by a sign near historic Fireman’s Park) as the “Baseball Capital of Texas.” In 2012, that title became even more official when the THSBCA opened its Hall of Fame in the town of around 17,000, located halfway between Houston and Austin.
It’s a sweet marriage, especially when you consider the small (but truly cool) museum is located inside the lobby of Blue Bell Creameries’ headquarters. Texas’s baseball history is richer than a bowl of Cookies and Cream, and all the state’s greats are represented.
On my last visit there in May 2019, I took special note of a framed jersey of Cecil Cooper’s, a Brenham native who went on to a tremendous career with the Milwaukee Brewers and also became the first Black manager of the Houston Astros. I also spotted photos honoring Waco’s own Arthur Rhodes and former Baylor great Kip Wells.
The museum was a pet project for Rex Sanders, the executive director of the THSBCA. “It just means so much to us,” Sanders told the Bryan-College Station Eagle in 2012, when it opened. “Coaches give so much of themselves, and this is a small way to bring recognition to those guys.”
Admission is free. My advice is to stop in and check out the museum before buying a tour ticket to check out Blue Bell, which always ends with a generous scoop (or two, if you’re so inclined) of your favorite flavor.
Texas Basketball Museum, Carmine
The little twin towns of Round Top and Carmine are located about 20 minutes outside of Brenham, going toward Austin. While Round Top is renowned among antique lovers, thanks to the annual massive antique fair that takes place there every year, Carmine may be a bit more overlooked. But I’m here to tell you, the Texas Basketball Museum is a hidden gem.
It’s operated by Bob Springer, a former player and coach who for years published a magazine highlighting the state’s hoops scene. It was essentially Dave Campbell’s Texas Basketball Magazine before that publication existed.
Bob has a deep passion for all things hoops, and the museum is his lasting love letter to the game. It’s not a massive building, but it’s jam-packed full of balls, jerseys, photos and other memorabilia. The players and coaches housed within represent some of the best to ever pick up a ball, from Slater Martin to Sheryl Swoopes, from Larry Johnson to Leta Andrews. For a basketball geek like me, I was in heaven.
When I visited last August with my Mom and my kids, Bob couldn’t have been more gracious in giving us a personal tour. He showed us Shaq’s old shoes – mind-blowing at size 22 – and a replica ball similar to the ones used when James Naismith created the game in the 1890s. We even spotted an old Midway Panthers jersey.
The museum is located a block south of Highway 290 in Carmine. Call Bob (713-898-7667) ahead of time for an appointment if you’d like to check it out.
National Videogame Museum, Frisco
OK, am I cheating with this one? Maybe a little. But since gaming is considered a sport in 2020, I’m going to allow it.
I kind of stumbled across the National Videogame Museum when planning a trip to Frisco earlier this summer. Talk about a score. It couldn’t have been more fun.
Gamers will go ga-ga for the museum’s pixel-creating artifacts. One wall showcases a history of various consoles, from the likes of the Atari 2600 and the Intellivision to modern offerings like the Xbox360. You can also play the world’s largest game of Pong, which of course was the first video game to really ever hit it big.
I especially enjoyed the homage to 1970s and 80s-era living rooms and bedrooms, complete with the fuzzy afghan draped over the couch in the living area and the Ferris Bueller poster on the wall of the teenager’s room.
Some exhibits were off-limits due to COVID-19, like the virtual reality headsets. But most of the offerings were open. Masks are of course required and latex gloves were provided, and workers were vigilant in keeping surfaces sanitized.
Of course, no trip to a museum highlighting the history of video games would be complete without a trip to the arcade, right? Your paid admission includes a handful of tokens for every member of your group. I felt like a kid again trying to get the high score on games like Frogger, Donkey Kong, and my personal favorite, Joust.
National Soccer Hall of Fame, Frisco
We took in the Soccer Hall on the same trip that we visited the National Videogame Museum, as they’re just down the street from one another. I’m more of a casual soccer fan than any kind of hard-core futbol fanatic, but I’m telling you, this place gets it right.
The National Soccer Hall of Fame is housed at Toyota Stadium, home of FC Dallas of the MLS. Where the museum really scores is in its kid-friendly, extremely interactive setup. When you arrive, you get the chance to create a digital ID, which then allows you personalize your experience as you make your way through the various exhibits. Besides the usual glass cases of uniforms, memorabilia and photos, the Soccer Hall of Fame adeptly implements technology to bring the game to life.
Case in point: One touch screen allows users to create their own “fantasy team.” Another presents the chance to play fashion guru and create your own uniform, complete with your name on the back of the jersey. And a high-tech photo booth will drop you and your family and friends into various existing soccer images, like celebrating on the field with the U.S. National Team. (Keep your shirt on, bub, you’re not Brandi Chastain.)
And then there’s a series of interactive games where you become the soccer player, attempting to score goals or thump in headers against the likes of legendary U.S goalie Tim Howard.
A few other exhibits were off-limits due to COVID, but most of the museum was still accessible on our visit, as staffers sanitized stations in between guests.
Even if you wouldn’t know a corner kick from a red card, you’d likely still enjoy yourself at this mesmerizing facility.
Even more options
The International Bowling Museum and Hall of Fame is located in Arlington, near Six Flags over Texas. According to its website, it documents more than 5,000 years of bowling history – who knew the ancient Egyptians had bowling alleys? Alas, the museum was closed when I planned to visit earlier this summer. … Fort Worth seems like a logical, rootin-tootin outpost for any cowboys and cowgirls, considering it’s home to the Texas Rodeo Cowboy Hall of Fame, the Bull Riding Hall of Fame, and the National Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame. … For years, there’s been talk of building a brick-and-mortar location for the College Baseball Hall of Fame in Lubbock. However, it has unfortunately never materialized and earlier this year the College Baseball Foundation said it was cancelling the project. … Call it a sport or call it scripted entertainment, I don’t care. Plenty of people are still into ‘rasslin. With COVID-19, visits to the Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame and Museum in Wichita Falls are by appointment only. But I’d sooner absorb a head butt from the Junkyard Dog than miss a visit to that joint on my next venture to North Texas. … The Texas Golf Hall of Fame makes its home at Brackenridge Park Golf Course in San Antonio, which calls itself the birthplace of public golf in Texas. There isn’t much in the way of museum, but if you’re a golf nut it’s worth checking out the “Wall of Frames” where legends like Byron Nelson, Ben Hogan and Lee Trevino reside. Plus, you’ve got to love a Hall of Fame where you can book a tee time, am I right?
