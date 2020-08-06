Brice Cherry: Getting your Hall pass in Texas not hard to do

Case in point: One touch screen allows users to create their own “fantasy team.” Another presents the chance to play fashion guru and create your own uniform, complete with your name on the back of the jersey. And a high-tech photo booth will drop you and your family and friends into various existing soccer images, like celebrating on the field with the U.S. National Team. (Keep your shirt on, bub, you’re not Brandi Chastain.)

Even more options

The International Bowling Museum and Hall of Fame is located in Arlington, near Six Flags over Texas. According to its website, it documents more than 5,000 years of bowling history – who knew the ancient Egyptians had bowling alleys? Alas, the museum was closed when I planned to visit earlier this summer. … Fort Worth seems like a logical, rootin-tootin outpost for any cowboys and cowgirls, considering it’s home to the Texas Rodeo Cowboy Hall of Fame, the Bull Riding Hall of Fame, and the National Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame. … For years, there’s been talk of building a brick-and-mortar location for the College Baseball Hall of Fame in Lubbock. However, it has unfortunately never materialized and earlier this year the College Baseball Foundation said it was cancelling the project. … Call it a sport or call it scripted entertainment, I don’t care. Plenty of people are still into ‘rasslin. With COVID-19, visits to the Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame and Museum in Wichita Falls are by appointment only. But I’d sooner absorb a head butt from the Junkyard Dog than miss a visit to that joint on my next venture to North Texas. … The Texas Golf Hall of Fame makes its home at Brackenridge Park Golf Course in San Antonio, which calls itself the birthplace of public golf in Texas. There isn’t much in the way of museum, but if you’re a golf nut it’s worth checking out the “Wall of Frames” where legends like Byron Nelson, Ben Hogan and Lee Trevino reside. Plus, you’ve got to love a Hall of Fame where you can book a tee time, am I right?