There’s nothing quite like a scrapbook or a photo album to carry a person back through a tunnel of memories.

On Saturday, the newest members of the Texas High School Football Hall of Fame brought that scrapbook to life.

Stories flowed, laughter erupted and nostalgia engulfed the room as the Class of 2023 took an enjoyable trip down memory lane.

“You just have a bunch of great memories from high school,” said Leonard Davis, who played his high school football at nearby Wortham. “You run into guys that you played against, and you just start reminiscing and laughing about what happened way back then and all of that. It’s really just an honor to be here.”

Davis was the inductee representing the 1990s amid an esteemed class that included another former NFL player sitting at Davis’s shoulder in Matthew Stafford, the former Highland Park quarterback who won a Super Bowl in the 2021 season with the Los Angeles Rams. The rest of the class included the late Bert Clark of Wichita Falls (pre-1959), Bobby Wuensch of Houston Jones (1960s), Patrick Rockett of San Antonio Lee (1970s), John Henry of Lorena (1980s), coaches Tom Kimbrough of Plano and Dennis Alexander of Daingerfield, and sports medicine pioneer Dr. Jesse DeLee of San Antonio in the Dave Campbell Contributor to the Game category.

Henry brought Lorena to its first state championship back in 1987 as a rugged running back and human missile of a linebacker. Two seasons ago, he experienced another Lorena state title in a different way — as a father. John’s son Braylon played on the 2021 Leopard team that brought the program its second championship.

“It was a great experience, because it was nice to see him do that, even like I did it,” Henry said. “He was a sophomore, and we both played the same positions.”

Asked who would win in a head-on collision, John Henry the linebacker or John Henry the running back, the former Baylor player didn’t flinch.

“The linebacker,” he said, to laughter from the crowd.

That said, he didn’t want any piece of Davis, who actually carried the ball as a fullback at Wortham in the 1990s in addition to playing defensive end and on the offensive line. Henry said he wouldn’t want to tackle the 6-foot-6, 355-pound Davis at all.

“No, that’s more than a wall,” he said, laughing.

Bert Clark was inducted posthumously, and was represented at Saturday’s banquet by his son Rand. After starring at Wichita Falls, Bert went on to play at the University of Oklahoma for the great Bud Wilkinson. Though the Sooners won a national championship in 1950, Rand said that his dad’s most lasting memory from his days at OU came when Wilkinson rounded up the team and took them on a trip to Cuba.

“Now, I’ve never met anybody who’s gone to Havana, Cuba,” Rand said. “But they all went. That was just some of the special things that Bud Wilkinson did.”

Rockett starred in both football and baseball at San Antonio Lee. He caught passes from future NFL quarterback Tommy Kramer, which he described as “heaven.” The Atlanta Braves selected Rockett with the No. 10 pick in the 1973 MLB Draft, prompting him to enter the professional baseball ranks rather than accepting a football scholarship to the University of Texas.

But it wasn’t an open-and-shut decision, Rockett said.

“It was a difficult decision,” Rockett said. “I was surprised by the draft, because back then there really was no media (coverage) to where you might be drafted. So, I was totally stunned, to be honest with you. I grew up wanting to play football at Robert E. Lee, wanted to play at Texas, and was fortunate enough to get a scholarship, and all of the sudden I got this phone call about the draft. I was like, really? I had no idea. And long story short, it was a difficult decision, and it just seemed like I had to go that route because of where I was taken in the draft.”

Stafford, of course, is one of the NFL’s most successful active quarterbacks, with 15 seasons and more than 52,000 passing yards to his credit. Long before that, though, he was a kid from Highland Park, slinging passes to friends that he had grown up with for years.

“It was huge (in my development),” Stafford said. “I was coached by Coach (Randy) Allen, who’s here tonight, and a bunch of other great coaches who taught me a lot about the game of football, a lot about what it takes to be a quarterback, what it takes to be an athlete at the next level. And I had a bunch of great teammates to push me and rely on. It was an amazing place to grow up and to play football, and the tradition you felt there was something that really helped build the love I have for the game of football.”

Kimbrough won three state championships coaching Plano, and Alexander won one while leading one of the great teams in Texas history, the 1983 Daingerfield squad. But even as dominant as that Daingerfield team was, it might have a hard time stopping this new Hall of Fame team, quarterbacked by Stafford and featuring the pass protection of Davis and the running of Henry.