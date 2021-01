Cooper Jones, who has served as the CEO and President of the Texas Sports Hall of Fame since 2016, has left that post for a position at Tarleton State University in Stephenville.

Jones will serve as Tarleton’s Assistant Vice President for Engagement and Event Services. Jones took over as the Hall of Fame’s President/CEO in December 2016 after a four-year stint at Arizona State University. He also had past stops at North Texas, Louisville, Maryland and Georgia Tech.