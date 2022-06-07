Mavs' Cuban, NFL's Peterson make ballot for Texas Sports Hall of Fame

A billionaire NBA owner, a World Series MVP and the NFL’s active leader in rushing yards highlight another star-studded ballot for the Texas Sports Hall of Fame.

The Hall’s selection committee, made up of 24 media members from around the state as well as four representatives from the board of trustees, met on Tuesday to select the ballot for the 2023 class. Among the members of the primary ballot — which includes athletes, coaches or administrators whose careers are either active or were completed within the past 20 years — are Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, two-time World Series-winning pitcher Josh Beckett and seven-time Pro Bowl running back Adrian Peterson.

Also on the 20-person primary ballot are professional wrestler “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, football’s Priest Holmes, Colt McCoy, Wes Welker, Matt Stafford, Jamaal Charles, Randy Allen and Phil Danaher, softball star Christa Williams, rodeo’s Joe Beaver, track and field’s Charles Austin and Wes Kittley, golf’s Jordan Spieth, University of Texas athletic administrator Chris Plonsky, boxer Ann Wolfe, basketball’s Becky Hammon, and football/track star Toya Jones.

Austin becomes the first person from the world of pro wrestling to ever make the Texas Sports Hall of Fame ballot.

Among the headliners of the 12-person veterans ballot — consisting of people whose athletic careers ended more than 20 years ago — are the late Wilson Whitley, who won the Lombardi Trophy as a defensive lineman at the University of Houston and was named the Southwest Conference’s Player of the Decade for the 1970s, and football and track great Johnny “Lam” Jones of Lampasas and the University of Texas, who died in 2019.

Others making the veteran ballot include baseball’s Jose Cruz and Keith Moreland, football’s Robert Brazile, William Nicks and Chris Gilbert, golfer Dave Marr, swimming’s Doug Russell, basketball’s Ira Terrell, track and field’s Carlette Guidry and rodeo’s Charmayne James.

To be eligible for enshrinement to the Texas Sports Hall of Fame, an athlete, coach or administrator, male or female, living or deceased, must have brought “lasting fame and honor to Texas sports,” according to the Hall’s bylaws.

Voting members of the Hall of Fame, including members of the selection committee, will now use the ballot to vote on the 2023 class. That class of 8-10 individuals will be announced later this year and inducted in the spring of 2023.

